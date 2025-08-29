NMB GIG GUIDE

FETE
St John’s Anglican Church (corner of 8th Avenue and Church Road, Walmer) will be holding its annual mission fete on Saturday, from 8.30am to 1pm.
There will be an amazing white elephant stall, tea garden, jumping castle, books galore, plants, crafts, kiddies activities, pancakes, curry and rice, egg and bacon rolls, boerie rolls and more.
Inquiries: Heather, 041-581-2162
BOOK SALES
Find plenty of children’s books at great prices at the Walmer Library on Saturday September 6, from 9am to 1pm.
This is in aid of The Children’s Feeding Trust.
The Linton Grange Library book sale will be held on Saturday, from 8am to noon.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
CHURCH LINE-UP
The Cathedral of St Mary the Virgin is celebrating 200 years this year. The foundation stone was laid in 1825.
In celebration, The Anglican Diocesan Choir Concert will perform traditional Xhosa hymns, gospel and Shona songs, on Sunday at 2.30pm to 5pm at St Mary’s Cathedral, St Mary’s Terrace, Central.
Entrance is R50 for adults and R20 for scholars. Tickets are available at the door or online via Quicket.
Parking will be available in front of City Hall and there will be a car guard on duty for extra security.
Then, on Sunday September 7, catch Songs of Praise conducted by Richard Cock, at 3pm.
Tickets coast between R120 and R150 at the door or via Quicket. Children under 12 enter for free.
There will also be a flower show on Saturday September 13, from 9am to 1pm.
Entrance is free and refreshments will be on sale.
Inquiries: Mandisa Tabata, 083-315-0770
FARMER’S MARKET
Visit a weekly farmer’s market every Saturday on Old Cape Road at the NG Church Grounds (next to the St Albans prison) from 8am until noon.
There will also be preloved stalls to hunt for some treasures.
Inquiries: Nicolet Gates, 073-108-7105
TRIO MOSAIC
The Music Society of Port Elizabeth is excited to introduce the three artists of Trio Mosaic to the city.
They will perform on Wednesday September 10 at 7pm in the Nelson Mandela University south campus auditorium.
Trio Mosaic brings together three internationally acclaimed musicians — Liesl Stoltz (flute), Han Jonkers (guitar) and Nicolas Corti (viola) — whose diverse artistic backgrounds and shared passion for chamber music result in a distinctive and dynamic ensemble.
This is the second-last concert in the 2025 concert series.
The last concert, Soiree Musicale, in collaboration with the Feather Market Organ Society, is scheduled for Wednesday October 15 at 6pm, in the Summerstrand Church.
In this concert, the spotlight will fall on music from the movies and operettas.
Inquiries: Erika, 082-308-4494 or Theresa, 041-504-2250
