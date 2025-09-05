Seasoned actor Siyabonga Shibe has been a familiar face on South African television screens for more than two decades and he's showing no signs of slowing down.
The KwaZulu-Natal-born star rose to fame in the early 2000s through his breakout role on the SABC 1 drama series Gaz'lam. Since then Siyabonga has built a formidable career with standout roles in popular shows including Uzalo, Ashes to Ashes and Sibongile & The Dlaminis.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Siyabonga reflected on his career and the lessons he’s picked up along the way.
“My journey has been blessed. I’ve learned a lot about life, human behaviour and about the film, television and theatre industries. I’ve had my disappointments, achievements, joy, tears and regrets but most especially exciting moments,” he said.
For Siyabonga, acting is a deeply personal and transformative experience.
“Being in front of the camera is a joy and therapeutic. It’s about stepping into someone else’s shoes, understanding how they think and feel. That’s the beauty of storytelling.”
Outside his on-screen presence, Siyabonga is focused on creating a lasting legacy personally and professionally.
“It’s very important for me to leave my name and surname in the world for the right reasons. It’s not easy, but it’s meaningful. Travelling the world and flying our national flag high is no small thing,” he said.
Looking to the future, Siyabonga said audiences can expect to see more of him in front of and behind the camera.
“Expect me to still be in front of the camera, but, more importantly, expect more from my production company telling stories that resonate with our lives here in South Africa and abroad.”
‘Being in front of the camera is a joy’: Siyabonga Shibe reflects on career and future
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
Seasoned actor Siyabonga Shibe has been a familiar face on South African television screens for more than two decades and he's showing no signs of slowing down.
The KwaZulu-Natal-born star rose to fame in the early 2000s through his breakout role on the SABC 1 drama series Gaz'lam. Since then Siyabonga has built a formidable career with standout roles in popular shows including Uzalo, Ashes to Ashes and Sibongile & The Dlaminis.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Siyabonga reflected on his career and the lessons he’s picked up along the way.
“My journey has been blessed. I’ve learned a lot about life, human behaviour and about the film, television and theatre industries. I’ve had my disappointments, achievements, joy, tears and regrets but most especially exciting moments,” he said.
For Siyabonga, acting is a deeply personal and transformative experience.
“Being in front of the camera is a joy and therapeutic. It’s about stepping into someone else’s shoes, understanding how they think and feel. That’s the beauty of storytelling.”
Outside his on-screen presence, Siyabonga is focused on creating a lasting legacy personally and professionally.
“It’s very important for me to leave my name and surname in the world for the right reasons. It’s not easy, but it’s meaningful. Travelling the world and flying our national flag high is no small thing,” he said.
Looking to the future, Siyabonga said audiences can expect to see more of him in front of and behind the camera.
“Expect me to still be in front of the camera, but, more importantly, expect more from my production company telling stories that resonate with our lives here in South Africa and abroad.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Events
Lifestyle
Events