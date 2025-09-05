GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

FOOD FAIR
Walton Park Retirement Village in Summerstrand will host a food fair at 9am on Saturday.
The entrance is at gate 2 in Admiralty Crescent.
There will be a coffee shop and plenty of savoury and sweet treats on sale.
BOOK SALE
There will be a children’s book sale in aid of The Children’s Feeding Trust at the Walmer Library on Saturday, from 9am to 1pm.
There will be a great selection of books to choose from at good prices.
EVENING OF OPERA
Opera lovers are invited to the gala launch of Mandela Bay Opera at 7pm on Saturday September 20 at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex.
This unforgettable evening will feature a dynamic blend of ensembles, choruses and arias showcasing the very best of local talent, alongside the radiant artistry of home-grown international soprano Andiswa Makana.
Tickets are available via Webtickets. Seating is limited.
MARKETS
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday September 13, from 9am to 2pm.
For the past eight years, the vendors have showcased all your favourites such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home decor, vintage items and plenty of food and great coffee.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
The Linton Grange Library craft market will be on Thursday September 25, from 9am to 3pm, and again the next day from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
MUSIC TRIVIA
A music trivia fundraiser will be held for the grade 7 pupils at Mount Pleasant Primary School at 6pm on Friday at Eddie Macs@VP in South End.
Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight.
There will be a cash bar, hamper giveaways (R10 a ticket), and a limited food menu available on the night.
To book, WhatsApp Petro on 082-315-0615
Join in the fun of a music trivia night fundraiser in aid of the PE Football Association at 6pm on Saturday.
The fun and games will take place at Eddie Macs@VP.
Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight.
There will be plenty of prizes, a cash bar and a limited food menu available on the night.
Bookings: Charne, 082-497-0020
TOY FAIR
The Craft, Hobbies and Toy Fair takes place on Saturday October 4, from 8.30am to 1pm, at the Walmer Town Hall.
Expect loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears and a collectible model car display. There is also a beautiful display of Lego.
Tea, coffee and lovely goodies to eat, including some delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces, will also be on sale.
Entrance is free and the chosen charity is Save-a-Pet.
Inquiries: Jennifer Endemann, 082-397-8383
SUNSET HIKE
Join the tribe for a beautiful sunset and full moon hike at Lady Slipper on Sunday from 4pm.
The hike is about 6km and should take about four hours to complete.
Meet at the Windfarm.
The cost is R30 per person and participants are asked to wear something red — there is a prize to be won for the best outfit.
Bring your own water and snacks.
Inquiries: Gaynor, 081-360-5639
