GARDEN ROUTE | The little town that keeps raking in awards
Historic dorpie with its magnificent mountains and only Art Deco hotel in SA, the perfect place to visit in spring
Montagu lies nestled against the beautiful Langeberg Mountains on the famous and scenic Route 62, conveniently located more or less halfway between the Cape and the Garden Route — and it is the dorpie in this greater area that wins more awards than any other little town.
In August, Montagu won 2025 Best Dorpie in the KFM Best of the Cape Awards, having also won it twice before — the last time in 2021 — and being a finalist every year since its first win...
