It was a sea of elegance and energy as Metro FM celebrated its 39th anniversary in style at the Exclusive White event held on Saturday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
The star-studded affair, hosted in collaboration with Exclusive White Lifestyle Pty (Ltd), saw throngs of fans, media personalities and music lovers show up in their best all-white attire to commemorate nearly four decades of the iconic station’s influence on South African airwaves.
The event saw the likes of Zola 7, Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo, DJ Maphorisa, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Big Zulu and many more performing on stage.
Event organiser Gregory Hlatshwayo said he was thrilled to partner with Metro FM again.
“Everything went well, and it's amazing to see so many people gathered in one place to support the Exclusive White brand and the Metro FM family,” said Hlatshwayo. “Now all roads lead to the New Year’s Day event — details will be shared in due course.”
Metro FM's business manager Kina Nhlengethwa described the partnership as a “perfect fit”.
“It was an absolute pleasure to partner with Exclusive White Lifestyle Pty (Ltd) for Metro FM’s 39th birthday celebration. Interacting with our listeners in such a vibrant environment is truly special, and we're grateful for the opportunity,” she said. “The love and energy from our loyal and dynamic listeners made the celebration unforgettable.”
Nhlengethwa shared a glimpse into the station’s upcoming calendar.
“We're excited to announce a thrilling line-up of events that will bring us even closer to our listeners In addition to our popular events like Love Movement and Penthouse Sessions, we're gearing up for two major highlights: the launch of the Metro FM Music Awards in October and the Metro FM Heatwaves, which will ignite four provinces this summer, with new stops in Limpopo and Durban.”
Metro FM turns 39 in style with Exclusive White celebration in Benoni
Performers included Zola 7, Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo, DJ Maphorisa, Lwah Ndlunkulu and Big Zulu
Entertainment reporter
Image: Metro FM
It was a sea of elegance and energy as Metro FM celebrated its 39th anniversary in style at the Exclusive White event held on Saturday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
The star-studded affair, hosted in collaboration with Exclusive White Lifestyle Pty (Ltd), saw throngs of fans, media personalities and music lovers show up in their best all-white attire to commemorate nearly four decades of the iconic station’s influence on South African airwaves.
The event saw the likes of Zola 7, Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo, DJ Maphorisa, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Big Zulu and many more performing on stage.
Event organiser Gregory Hlatshwayo said he was thrilled to partner with Metro FM again.
“Everything went well, and it's amazing to see so many people gathered in one place to support the Exclusive White brand and the Metro FM family,” said Hlatshwayo. “Now all roads lead to the New Year’s Day event — details will be shared in due course.”
Metro FM's business manager Kina Nhlengethwa described the partnership as a “perfect fit”.
“It was an absolute pleasure to partner with Exclusive White Lifestyle Pty (Ltd) for Metro FM’s 39th birthday celebration. Interacting with our listeners in such a vibrant environment is truly special, and we're grateful for the opportunity,” she said. “The love and energy from our loyal and dynamic listeners made the celebration unforgettable.”
Nhlengethwa shared a glimpse into the station’s upcoming calendar.
“We're excited to announce a thrilling line-up of events that will bring us even closer to our listeners In addition to our popular events like Love Movement and Penthouse Sessions, we're gearing up for two major highlights: the launch of the Metro FM Music Awards in October and the Metro FM Heatwaves, which will ignite four provinces this summer, with new stops in Limpopo and Durban.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle