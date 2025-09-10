‘What I’m witnessing is 200% a miracle’ — Chymamusique on escaping death
DJ shares footage from the accident showing his car engulfed in flames
Chymamusique has opened up about escaping death after being involved in a car accident that claimed the life of DJ Poizen, who was travelling with him on the N1 near the Ysterberg mountain outside Polokwane.
The DJ and music producer took to his timeline on Wednesday to post footage from the crash showing his car engulfed in flames.
“God you know why. You're the author and the finisher of our lives. Sorry and please help us all. We are your children and we have seen your powerful hand. May we find healing and strength for each day of our lives.”
The DJ and producer also shared videos of himself in hospital.
“If you ever doubt God, hit me up in October. What I'm witnessing is 200% a miracle.”
Chymamusique has been hospitalised since the incident on August 30 after sustaining injuries.
On Monday, a statement shared on his social media pages gave fans a health update.
“Chymamusique is out of ICU. As of now four successful operations, one outstanding. Hospitalised until further notice. Thank you for your prayers and support during the toughest times. #RIPCaven #RipFamilyOf4.”