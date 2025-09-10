‘What I’m witnessing is 200% a miracle’ — Chymamusique on escaping death

Chymamusique has opened up about escaping death after being involved in a car accident that claimed the life of DJ Poizen, who was travelling with him on the N1 near the Ysterberg mountain outside Polokwane.

The DJ and music producer took to his timeline on Wednesday to post footage from the crash showing his car engulfed in flames.

“God you know why. You're the author and the finisher of our lives. Sorry and please help us all. We are your children and we have seen your powerful hand. May we find healing and strength for each day of our lives.”