Kamo Moth's Hair Diaries gains momentum with star-studded guests

Media personality Kamo Moth is making waves with her heartfelt new docuseries Hair Diaries — The Big Chop, a bold exploration of hair, identity and cultural heritage that’s capturing the attention of South Africa and beyond.
Created and executive produced by Moth under her Just A Girl Productions banner, the show is a collaboration with Sister Circle Productions and Maano Media Studios. The seven-part YouTube series dives deep into the personal and emotional journeys tied to hair — often referred to as “crowns” through the voices of everyday people and familiar faces alike.
“We marry the beauty and the nakedness through stories of crowns,” says Moth of the show’s powerful concept.
Since launching in August, Hair Diaries has featured prominent guests such as African Star Communications founder Farah Fortune, radio and TV presenter Bolele Polisa, and TV personality Tshepang Mollison. The show airs every Monday on Moth’s YouTube channel and is now on episode five, with two more episodes left before the season finale.
“The response has been amazing,” Moth shared. “People are saying this is content their children especially little girls need. Others say it’s been therapy they didn’t even know they needed.”
With Season 1 wrapping up soon, Moth confirms that Season 2 is already in the works and promises a twist.
