Zonke marks 10 years of Work of Heart with special heritage celebration
Entertainment reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
As South Africa celebrates Heritage Month, soul sensation Zonke Dikana is marking a major career milestone — the 10th anniversary of her iconic album Work of Heart.
Originally released in 2015, Work of Heart is widely regarded as one of Zonke’s most defining projects. Fusing soul, R&B, and jazz with raw emotion and signature storytelling, the album gave fans timeless hits like Reach It, Great Storm, and S.O.S (Release Me) — tracks that still resonate a decade later.
The award-winning singer, songwriter and producer is giving fans a chance to celebrate the milestone in a personal way. On Saturday October 11, Zonke will host an exclusive vinyl signing session in partnership with Mr Vinyl a double celebration as the date also marks her birthday.
“This album represents a defining era, not just in my career but in South African music,” Zonke shared on social media. “It’s a celebration of heritage, memory, and connection.”
Fans are invited to join the celebration online using the hashtag #WorkOfHeart10, sharing their favourite tracks and memories from the groundbreaking album.
Zonke’s musical journey spans more than two decades, from her 2011 breakout album Ina Ethe to her gold-certified Give and Take Live, the critically acclaimed Work of Heart, and her 2018 release L.O.V.E., each release showcasing her evolution while staying rooted in authenticity.
With multiple awards and platinum plaques under her belt, Zonke continues to be one of South Africa’s most influential and consistent voices in soul and R&B.
