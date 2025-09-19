NMB GIG GUIDE

HERITAGE IN MUSIC
Join Nelson Mandela University for an unforgettable evening that celebrates how South Africans remember, reimagine and carry heritage forward through contemporary artistry.
After the overwhelming success of last year’s sold-out event, the 2025 Vice-Chancellor’s Cultural Evening promises an even more spectacular experience.
The 2025 theme, Echoes & Imprints, unfolds as a multi-modal, multisensory performance weaving together music, visual art, spoken word and more.
The event features acclaimed jazz vocalist Nomfundo Xaluva as headline artist, with the NMU Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, choirs, visual artists and spoken word performers.
The evening will be conducted by the renowned Kutlwano Masote.
They will showcase the richness of SA’s shared cultural heritage and the artistic excellence of NMU’s students, staff and collaborators.
The Vice-Chancellor’s Cultural Evening is presented by the university’s faculty of humanities through the department of music and performing arts.
It will take place at 6.30pm on Friday at the south campus auditorium.
Tickets are free but seating must be booked via Quicket.
CRAFT MARKET
The Linton Grange Library craft market will be held on Thursday September 25, from 9am to 3pm, and again the next day from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
BOOK SALE
The Linton Grange Library will hold a book sale on Saturday October 4, from 8am to noon.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC
Westering High Optima Voices presents Take Note! — a selection of elite high school choirs in the Eastern Cape.
The line-up includes Pearson, Nico Malan, Lawson Brown, Riebeek College and the Eastern Cape Youth Choir.
The concert takes place on Tuesday September 23, at 6.30pm, in the Westering High School hall.
Tickets are available via Webtickets.
Inquiries: 041-360-7805
SAAF FUN DAY
The SAAF Museum will celebrate a Wings of Heritage Family Day on Wednesday September 24, from 10am to 2pm.
There will be at least 29 stalls with a variety of goods on sale, entertainment, and a jumping castle (children jump for free).
Visitors can also expect a special visit from the K9 dog unit.
Inquiries: Morne, 079-600-6216
A LITTLE VINTAGE
Vintage PE presents The Little Vintage Fayre on Wednesday September 24 at 2a St Philips Street, Richmond Hill, from 9am to 2pm. There will be plenty of preloved and vintage items on sale.
Inquiries: info@vintagepe.co.za
EVENING OF OPERA
Opera lovers are invited to the gala launch of Mandela Bay Opera at 7pm on Saturday at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex.
This unforgettable evening will feature a dynamic blend of ensembles, choruses and arias showcasing the very best of local talent, alongside the radiant artistry of home-grown international soprano Andiswa Makana.
Tickets are available via Webtickets. Seating is limited.
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
NMB GIG GUIDE
Image: SUPPLIED
HERITAGE IN MUSIC
Join Nelson Mandela University for an unforgettable evening that celebrates how South Africans remember, reimagine and carry heritage forward through contemporary artistry.
After the overwhelming success of last year’s sold-out event, the 2025 Vice-Chancellor’s Cultural Evening promises an even more spectacular experience.
The 2025 theme, Echoes & Imprints, unfolds as a multi-modal, multisensory performance weaving together music, visual art, spoken word and more.
The event features acclaimed jazz vocalist Nomfundo Xaluva as headline artist, with the NMU Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, choirs, visual artists and spoken word performers.
The evening will be conducted by the renowned Kutlwano Masote.
They will showcase the richness of SA’s shared cultural heritage and the artistic excellence of NMU’s students, staff and collaborators.
The Vice-Chancellor’s Cultural Evening is presented by the university’s faculty of humanities through the department of music and performing arts.
It will take place at 6.30pm on Friday at the south campus auditorium.
Tickets are free but seating must be booked via Quicket.
CRAFT MARKET
The Linton Grange Library craft market will be held on Thursday September 25, from 9am to 3pm, and again the next day from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
BOOK SALE
The Linton Grange Library will hold a book sale on Saturday October 4, from 8am to noon.
Inquiries: Zelda Viljoen, 072-466-0555
HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC
Westering High Optima Voices presents Take Note! — a selection of elite high school choirs in the Eastern Cape.
The line-up includes Pearson, Nico Malan, Lawson Brown, Riebeek College and the Eastern Cape Youth Choir.
The concert takes place on Tuesday September 23, at 6.30pm, in the Westering High School hall.
Tickets are available via Webtickets.
Inquiries: 041-360-7805
SAAF FUN DAY
The SAAF Museum will celebrate a Wings of Heritage Family Day on Wednesday September 24, from 10am to 2pm.
There will be at least 29 stalls with a variety of goods on sale, entertainment, and a jumping castle (children jump for free).
Visitors can also expect a special visit from the K9 dog unit.
Inquiries: Morne, 079-600-6216
A LITTLE VINTAGE
Vintage PE presents The Little Vintage Fayre on Wednesday September 24 at 2a St Philips Street, Richmond Hill, from 9am to 2pm. There will be plenty of preloved and vintage items on sale.
Inquiries: info@vintagepe.co.za
EVENING OF OPERA
Opera lovers are invited to the gala launch of Mandela Bay Opera at 7pm on Saturday at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex.
This unforgettable evening will feature a dynamic blend of ensembles, choruses and arias showcasing the very best of local talent, alongside the radiant artistry of home-grown international soprano Andiswa Makana.
Tickets are available via Webtickets. Seating is limited.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Motoring
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure