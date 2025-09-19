VINE TIME | Rustenberg in Stellenbosch boasts wine-growing history dating back to 1682

The winelands of the Western Cape are rich in the heritage of more than three centuries of winemaking — historic buildings and gardens, natural landmarks and ancient mountains, and stories of early settlers, farming pioneers, and generations of winemaking families.
But, savvy winemakers and marketers know that a brand can’t simply rest on the laurels of heritage — while the history is something to be celebrated, a drawcard and selling point, the experience must also translate into quality and relevance for today’s consumer.
Rustenberg in Stellenbosch is one of the country’s oldest wine estates, with wine-growing dating back to 1682, and has been bottling wine in the same cellar since 1892 — the longest run of consecutive vintages of any estate in SA.
Its owners have included John X Merriman, the last prime minister of the Cape Colony before the formation of the union in 1910, and today it has been in the hands of the Barlow family for more than 80 years, with third-generation Murray the cellarmaster and heading up the family business.
Despite being a true grande dame of the Cape, a national heritage site boasting not just one but two immaculately restored historic manor houses (because the property was once divided in two before being reunited by the Barlows), Rustenberg is not resting on its history and reputation alone.
A new winery was built in the 1980s, blending tradition with modern technology, and there’s ongoing replanting of vineyards to rejuvenate sites first planted as far back as the 1800s and 1900s, replanting with virus-free stock and a focus on Rustenberg’s leading varieties of cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay, along with a focus on sustainability and low-carbon operations.
As an aside, Rustenberg is also one of the best wine estates to visit for garden enthusiasts, as Simon Barlow’s wife, Rozanne, has restored the historic Schoongezicht Garden into a 1ha formal country garden, transforming tennis court into a labyrinth, swimming pool into lily pond and restoring a pergola built by Merriman in the 1890s.
The accolades tell part of the story of successfully not resting on the laurels of history — Murray the only person to have won the Diners Club Young Winemaker of the Year award twice, the estate awarded Most Successful Producer of the Year in the 2015 Old Mutual Trophy, and the current releases all rated upwards of 4* in Platter’s, with 5* scores for Peter Barlow Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 and Five Soldiers Chardonnay 2022.
With chardonnay leading Rustenberg’s plantings and production, it’s interesting to taste through their three versions, starting with Wild Ferment Unwooded Chardonnay (±R120), lean with bright citrus freshness, a touch of creaminess and flinty finish.
On to the more intense, complex flagship Stellenbosch Chardonnay 2023 (±R210), opening with lush vanilla and citrus aromas, into dried apricots, marmalade and marzipan nuttiness, ripe fruit finely balanced with zesty acidity and 10 months in oak showing in well integrated biscuity creaminess.
Even more aromatic, and still with that golden citrus thread, the 5*-rated Five Soldiers Chardonnay (±R550) — named for a landmark vineyard overlooked by five towering stone pines — is aged in mostly new Burgundian oak for 14 months, making for a bold, complex wine with a decade of ageing potential.
Luxuriously rich and full-bodied, peachy and silky, with nuttiness and biscuit, a fine acid backbone enlivening the creamy flourish.
From natural heritage to the heritage of Rustenberg’s people — John X Merriman (±R290) is an aromatic, savoury Bordeaux-style blend, led by the estate’s trademark cabernet sauvignon and oak-aged for 20 months, abundant cassis, blackcurrant, touches of sour cherry woven with cigar box smokiness.
Named for the man who set Rustenberg on its modern-day trajectory, the 5* flagship Peter Barlow 2022 (±R720) is a lush, rich treat for the lover of a weighty, ageable cabernet sauvignon — aromatic with dark fruit, cedar and spice that carry through to a complex palate with velvety tannins woven around the oak influences, all finely balanced, power wrapped in elegance.
For everyday enjoyment of Rustenberg quality, their regional range that includes Stellenbosch Sauvignon Blanc (lightly tropical, fresh with some lees complexity), Malbec (juicy, crunchy, wild berries), Merlot (soft, smooth, black berries and dark chocolate) and Cabernet Sauvignon (lighter-bodied, minty and fresh) offers great value at under R150.
The Herald
VINE TIME | Rustenberg in Stellenbosch boasts wine-growing history dating back to 1682
The winelands of the Western Cape are rich in the heritage of more than three centuries of winemaking — historic buildings and gardens, natural landmarks and ancient mountains, and stories of early settlers, farming pioneers, and generations of winemaking families.
But, savvy winemakers and marketers know that a brand can’t simply rest on the laurels of heritage — while the history is something to be celebrated, a drawcard and selling point, the experience must also translate into quality and relevance for today’s consumer.
Rustenberg in Stellenbosch is one of the country’s oldest wine estates, with wine-growing dating back to 1682, and has been bottling wine in the same cellar since 1892 — the longest run of consecutive vintages of any estate in SA.
Its owners have included John X Merriman, the last prime minister of the Cape Colony before the formation of the union in 1910, and today it has been in the hands of the Barlow family for more than 80 years, with third-generation Murray the cellarmaster and heading up the family business.
Despite being a true grande dame of the Cape, a national heritage site boasting not just one but two immaculately restored historic manor houses (because the property was once divided in two before being reunited by the Barlows), Rustenberg is not resting on its history and reputation alone.
A new winery was built in the 1980s, blending tradition with modern technology, and there’s ongoing replanting of vineyards to rejuvenate sites first planted as far back as the 1800s and 1900s, replanting with virus-free stock and a focus on Rustenberg’s leading varieties of cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay, along with a focus on sustainability and low-carbon operations.
As an aside, Rustenberg is also one of the best wine estates to visit for garden enthusiasts, as Simon Barlow’s wife, Rozanne, has restored the historic Schoongezicht Garden into a 1ha formal country garden, transforming tennis court into a labyrinth, swimming pool into lily pond and restoring a pergola built by Merriman in the 1890s.
The accolades tell part of the story of successfully not resting on the laurels of history — Murray the only person to have won the Diners Club Young Winemaker of the Year award twice, the estate awarded Most Successful Producer of the Year in the 2015 Old Mutual Trophy, and the current releases all rated upwards of 4* in Platter’s, with 5* scores for Peter Barlow Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 and Five Soldiers Chardonnay 2022.
With chardonnay leading Rustenberg’s plantings and production, it’s interesting to taste through their three versions, starting with Wild Ferment Unwooded Chardonnay (±R120), lean with bright citrus freshness, a touch of creaminess and flinty finish.
On to the more intense, complex flagship Stellenbosch Chardonnay 2023 (±R210), opening with lush vanilla and citrus aromas, into dried apricots, marmalade and marzipan nuttiness, ripe fruit finely balanced with zesty acidity and 10 months in oak showing in well integrated biscuity creaminess.
Even more aromatic, and still with that golden citrus thread, the 5*-rated Five Soldiers Chardonnay (±R550) — named for a landmark vineyard overlooked by five towering stone pines — is aged in mostly new Burgundian oak for 14 months, making for a bold, complex wine with a decade of ageing potential.
Luxuriously rich and full-bodied, peachy and silky, with nuttiness and biscuit, a fine acid backbone enlivening the creamy flourish.
From natural heritage to the heritage of Rustenberg’s people — John X Merriman (±R290) is an aromatic, savoury Bordeaux-style blend, led by the estate’s trademark cabernet sauvignon and oak-aged for 20 months, abundant cassis, blackcurrant, touches of sour cherry woven with cigar box smokiness.
Named for the man who set Rustenberg on its modern-day trajectory, the 5* flagship Peter Barlow 2022 (±R720) is a lush, rich treat for the lover of a weighty, ageable cabernet sauvignon — aromatic with dark fruit, cedar and spice that carry through to a complex palate with velvety tannins woven around the oak influences, all finely balanced, power wrapped in elegance.
For everyday enjoyment of Rustenberg quality, their regional range that includes Stellenbosch Sauvignon Blanc (lightly tropical, fresh with some lees complexity), Malbec (juicy, crunchy, wild berries), Merlot (soft, smooth, black berries and dark chocolate) and Cabernet Sauvignon (lighter-bodied, minty and fresh) offers great value at under R150.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle