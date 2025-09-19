Ultimate Braai Master, South Africa’s reality cooking competition, made a fiery return with the launch of its new All-Stars season.
Hosted at the e.tv studios in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, the Season 9 launch event on Friday brought together familiar faces. Judges chef Pete Goffe-Wood and Benny Masekwameng shared their excitement about what’s to come in the high stakes culinary showdown.
“This is our fifth season with the show, and it’s always a great experience, especially the filming,” Benny told TshisaLIVE.
“From the challenges to judging and interacting with our contestants, it’s something special. Ultimate Braai Master was also made to showcase places in South Africa some people have never seen before. Season 9 took us 21 days to shoot.”
Backed by Windhoek Beer, the latest instalment of the hit show premieres on September 21 at 5pm on e.tv, officially setting the tone for a braai-filled spring.
This year, Ultimate Braai Master takes it up a notch with an all-stars format. Featuring eight fierce teams, a mix of former champions and wildcard entries, the competition sees them embark on a gruelling road trip across Mzansi, competing in outdoor braai challenges designed to test their skill, stamina and creativity over open flames.
‘Ultimate Braai Master’ returns with an all-star twist, here’s what to expect from Season 9
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
