Power Play and 'Sobering Podcast' gear up for next bold move

After setting the style scene ablaze in July, Power Play Energy Drink and The Sobering Podcast are turning the spotlight to another powerhouse in South African culture content.
Set to take place on Thursday at Langhams in Fourways, Johannesburg, the Play Sobering Content Mixer promises to be an unmissable evening for creatives, storytellers and content aficionados.
This comes on the heels of the highly acclaimed Fashion Mixer, which featured an all-star panel including Nomuzi Mabena, Anya Potgieter, Ntsika Tyatya and Thatiso Dube, who unpacked the dynamics of South Africa's fashion landscape in a packed, high-energy room buzzing with designers, stylists and culture leaders.
Now, with content dominating global and local narratives, the upcoming Mixer shifts focus to the platforms, people and processes behind what people watch, share and stream.
“This Mixer is going to open up the conversation around content in all its forms,” says Kabelo “Fratpacker” Moremi, co-founder of The Sobering Podcast. “From how we tell our stories to how we monetise them, this is about connecting the dots across industries.”
The panel line-up reflects that mission, bringing together heavy-hitters in the content space:
Sibu Mabena — marketing maven and founder of Duma Collective;
Thabang Moleya — renowned film and TV director;
Siya “Scoop” Makhathini — culture commentator and media personality;
JR Ecko — artist, entrepreneur, and content creator;
George “Okay Wasabi” Mnguni — YouTuber and digital creative; and
And Kabelo “Fratpacker” Moremi rounding off the panel with a podcaster’s perspective.
Together, they’ll explore everything from the evolution of media to the power of influence, audience engagement and content monetisation in South Africa's ever-expanding digital landscape.
“Power Play is proud to continue with the Play Sobering Mixer series, creating spaces where creativity and culture intersect,” says Sindi Thwala, marketing manager at Power Play. “Each Mixer builds on the last, and we’re excited to see the Content Mixer spark new conversations that allow the industry to learn from each other and grow together.”
