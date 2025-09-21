“We came to set the floor ablaze. Our single-minded goal was to plunge revellers into a rhythmic delirium and we nailed it,” said Tsepo Moloi.
Friends of Black Motion 2025: A sonic safari like no other
Powerhouse Pretoria duo Black Motion raised the bar yet again with their signature Friends of Black Motion (FOBM) extravaganza at this year’s edition.
On Saturday, the Lion & Safari Park shed its usual tranquillity and transformed into a pulsating wonderland of Afro-dance beats, wildlife backdrops and high-voltage creativity as fans came out in full force to celebrate the group’s impressive four SAMA31 nominations.
With nods in the Best Dance Album, Best Collaboration, Best Produced Album and Best Engineered Album categories, the night wasn’t just another gig it was a coronation moment. Black Motion arrived not only as performers but as leaders of a movement, embracing their nominations as a collective victory for their fans, collaborators and the ever-evolving South African dance music scene.
“We came to set the floor ablaze. Our single-minded goal was to plunge revellers into a rhythmic delirium and we nailed it,” said Tsepo Moloi.
And plunge they did. The stage became a playground where the untamed spirit of the wild collided with the thundering heartbeat of Afro-dance. Against a backdrop of roaming wildlife and sunset skies, Black Motion curated a musical safari, fusing earth-shaking basslines, ancestral rhythms, and cutting-edge soundscapes into an unforgettable experience that felt both otherworldly and deeply rooted in African soil.
Since its inception, Friends of Black Motion has evolved into more than an event — it’s a cultural movement. It’s where emerging artists rub shoulders with seasoned icons, where collaborations are born in real time, and where creative boundaries are joyfully dissolved. FOBM 2025 stayed true to that legacy, acting as a living showcase of artistry, unity and the sheer joy of music.
The Lion & Safari Park proved to be the perfect canvas for this sonic spectacle. Picture open skies, firelit horizons, and a crowd swaying like one giant organism. From the first drop to the final encore, FOBM 2025 was a masterclass in curation, energy and South African excellence — a testament to Black Motion’s unwavering vision and their deep imprint on the country’s dance music culture.
As the countdown to the South African Music Awards 2025 continues with the ceremony set for November, Black Motion have already proven that they’re not just nominees. They’re cultural architects, shaping the soundtrack of a generation and inspiring a new wave of artists to move, feel and dream.
