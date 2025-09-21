Opera and elegance: Sasa Yende and Nicksoul dazzle at 10th Annual Vita Basadi Awards

The 10th Annual Vita Basadi Awards lit up the historic Johannesburg City Hall on Saturday night with powerful performances, heartfelt tributes and an unapologetic celebration of women trailblazers in South Africa.
Among the standout moments was a moving musical tribute by acclaimed opera singer Sasa Yende.
“Performing at the 10th Annual Vita Basadi Awards was an honour,” she said. “To celebrate and pay tribute to women through music in such a historic space was truly powerful. Sharing the stage with Nicholas Nkuna made the experience even more special, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to an event that uplifts and recognises the impact of women in our society.”
Nicksoul echoed the sentiment, calling the evening “simply unforgettable”.
“The Vita Basadi Awards were simply unforgettable. From the décor, sound, food and red carpet to the incredible organisation, everything was world-class,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“Joburg City Hall shone in all its history and beauty, a reminder of how this city is being reshaped into a clean, safe and vibrant space.”
Nkuna added that one of the most touching moments was witnessing the recognition of one of the nation’s most beloved icons.
“It was an honour to see the legendary Ma’am Abigail celebrated and to share the stage with the phenomenal Sasa Yende. The way opera and classical music were woven into the evening reminded us of the rich cultural talent we have in South Africa. Truly, the love, artistry and celebration in the room made it a 100% incredible experience.”
Now in its tenth year, the Vita Basadi Awards, hosted by the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, continue to spotlight women breaking barriers and making an indelible mark in fields ranging from governance and activism to arts and culture.
