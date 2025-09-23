Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to call out Uber and Uber Eats after claiming a courier driver stole an expensive gift he had sent to a friend.
In a heated post shared on his official Facebook page, Cassper didn’t mince his words, labelling the ride-hailing and food delivery service as “complete rubbish”.
“@uber @ubereats_za Uber has become such complete rubbish. Yesterday I tried to send a gift to one of my friends through a Uber courier and the driver decided to steal the gift and report he returned [it] to me,” he wrote.
Cassper said the alleged incident left him frustrated and disappointed after his thoughtful gesture was ruined. He claimed the driver, identified as “Dymon”, falsely claimed to have returned the package, which has not been recovered more than 24 hours later.
“Such an expensive gift. Ruined my day and ruined the gesture for my friend because he was so excited. I will never use Uber courier again.”
The rapper alleged this isn’t the first time he’s had issues with the platform.
“This happens after they have stolen food so many times. Such rubbish.”
At the time of publishing, Uber had not publicly responded to the allegations.
Cassper’s post quickly gained traction on social media, with fans sympathising about his experience and calling for better accountability from delivery services.
Cassper Nyovest slams Uber Eats after courier ‘steals’ expensive gift
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest
