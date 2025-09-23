Whether you call it shebo or sheba, no braai is complete without the rich, tomato and onion-based relish, best enjoyed with pap.
Wayne Blake, cluster GM at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, says shebo brings familiar comfort when spooned over soft maize meal, soaked up with fresh vetkoek or served as a dip next to boerie rolls. “But Sheba isn’t just a relish. It’s the heart of the plate for any serious South African braai and there are so many options to serve it with, especially in each province where sheba can be a wonderful accompaniment to local flavours and traditions.”
For Heritage Day Wayne shares a baseline shebo recipe that can be infused into five recipes from five provinces.
Five ways to make the perfect seshebo for your Heritage Day braai
From Gauteng's wine-splashed relish to Western Cape's snoek-filled delight, here's how you can apply your own tasty twist to the braai staple
Image: The South African Avocado Growers Association
Whether you call it shebo or sheba, no braai is complete without the rich, tomato and onion-based relish, best enjoyed with pap.
Wayne Blake, cluster GM at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, says shebo brings familiar comfort when spooned over soft maize meal, soaked up with fresh vetkoek or served as a dip next to boerie rolls. “But Sheba isn’t just a relish. It’s the heart of the plate for any serious South African braai and there are so many options to serve it with, especially in each province where sheba can be a wonderful accompaniment to local flavours and traditions.”
For Heritage Day Wayne shares a baseline shebo recipe that can be infused into five recipes from five provinces.
THE SHEBO BASE RECIPE
Ingredients:
Method:
WESTERN CAPE: SMOKED SNOEK SHEBO CANAPÉ
This braai day bite is bold, proudly local and made to share.
Ingredients:
Method:
KWAZULU-NATAL: GREEN MANGO AND CURRY LEAF SHEBO
Perfect when served with grilled fish or spiced chops.
Ingredients:
Method:
MPUMALANGA: CHAKALAKA AND CARROT SHEBO
Ideally served with boerie rolls, grilled wors or spooned over thick-cut chips.
Ingredients:
Method:
GAUTENG: RED WINE TOMATO SHEBO
Serve with flame-grilled steak, juicy lamb chops or over creamy pap for a touch of Joburg elegance.
Ingredients:
Method:
NORTH WEST: GRILLED CORN AND ROASTED PEPPER SHEBO
Enjoy with grilled chicken, braaied mielies or pap “tert” — it’s a colourful celebration of flavour and tradition.
Ingredients:
Method:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure