Khuzani Mpungose withdraws from Lebo M's concert, pays back R57k
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Khuzani Mpungose
In a surprising turn of events, Khuzani Mpungose has announced his withdrawal from Lebo M's African Icons Tribute concert.
A source close to the singer revealed the Gucci hitmaker, who was scheduled to perform at the concert on Wednesday at the Playhouse in Durban, sent a message to the organisers on Wednesday morning pulling out of the show.
"Following the advice of my elders, I have been asked not to participate due to family-related concerns surrounding the event. Out of respect for their guidance, I must honour this request," he said.
"I fully understand the inconvenience this may cause, and I wish to assure you that I will take full responsibility. As such, I commit to refunding R57,500 to ensure no financial loss on your side.
"This was a very difficult decision to make, as I value both our relationship and the effort invested in this event. I truly appreciate your understanding and patience during this time."
Khuzani's decision comes amid growing controversy surrounding the event.
The wife of the late Dr Joseph Shabalala, Thokozile, as well as the Dr Jospeh Shabalala Foundation, have distanced themselves from the tribute concert. A statement shared with TshisaLIVE revealed the "proper protocols and communication channels were not followed" as neither the foundation nor Thokozile were consulted or informed prior to the announcement or planning of this tribute.
"As the official custodian of Dr Shabalala’s name, image and legacy, the foundation was not given the opportunity to review or approve this event. The absence of formal engagement with the foundation and Dr Shabalala’s family represents a disregard for theprocesses that protect his intellectual property and legacy," read the statement.
Thokozile said she is exploring her legal options in order to halt the event.
"Preserving my husband's legacy is very close to my heart and I always welcome people who seek to celebrate his life in different forms. But I need to be informed to grant permission and support that initiative. Dr Joseph Shabalala is a global icon who deserves to be celebrated by people around the globe, but anyone wishing to honour him should follow proper channels," she told TshisaLIVE.
"Anyone using Dr Joseph Shabalala's name without permission is breaking the law, so legal action should take effect."
A statement by Till Dawn Productions shared with TshisaLIVE claimed they have made attempts to reach out to the foundation and will continue with the show.
"Till Dawn Productions formally extended invitations and communications to the foundation, and we look forward to warmly hosting the foundation and Dr Shabalala’s designated family members."
