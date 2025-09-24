Veteran Metro FM DJ Wilson B Nkosi and radio personality Sentle Lehoko are set to light up the stage this Heritage Day at a special lunch celebration at popular Soweto lifestyle venue Disoufeng.
The event, which kicks off on Wednesday afternoon, promises a vibrant fusion of music, culture and food in honour of South Africa’s rich heritage. Guests can look forward to live performances, traditional cuisine and a celebration of local talent, all set against the backdrop of proudly South African rhythms curated by the seasoned DJs.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tebogo Phiri from Disoufeng shared the significance of the event: "Today we celebrate the rich cultural heritage of South Africa and the diversity that makes our nation unique. Disoufeng is more than just a venue; it's a space where community, culture and creativity come together."
Phiri said the lineup was carefully selected to reflect the venue’s commitment to showcasing iconic voices in the entertainment industry, with Nkosi and Lehoko bringing both nostalgia and contemporary flair to the decks.
Heritage Day, known informally as Braai Day, is a public holiday when South Africans are encouraged to embrace their roots. Disoufeng’s Heritage Day Lunch aims to be a melting pot of expression, drawing people from all walks of life to celebrate what it means to be proudly South African.
Metro FM's Wilson B Nkosi, Sentle Lehoko to rock Soweto on Heritage Day
