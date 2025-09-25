“This Heritage Day was special, I was deeply honoured to be inducted into the Joburg City Theatres Hall of Fame during the Roodepoort Theatre’s 45th anniversary, a moment that feels carved into history.”
Pumeza Matshikiza inducted into Roodepoort Theatre’s Wall of Fame in moving Heritage Day tribute
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
South African soprano Pumeza Matshikiza has added another accolade to her name: a place on the Wall of Fame at the Roodepoort Theatre, part of Joburg City Theatres’ 45th anniversary gala on Heritage Day.
The emotional induction, part of the theatre's “Revealing of the Stars” celebration, honoured the globally acclaimed opera singer not only for her stellar international career but also for her enduring impact on local arts and culture.
“Today [Wednesday] my heart sings louder than ever,” Pumeza said during the ceremony.
Image: Supplied
“This Heritage Day was special, I was deeply honoured to be inducted into the Joburg City Theatres Hall of Fame during the Roodepoort Theatre’s 45th anniversary, a moment that feels carved into history.”
Known for her soul-stirring voice and commanding stage presence, Pumeza has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including London, Los Angeles and Siracusa, Italy — the latter being the site of her most recent performance before returning home for the induction.
Despite international fame, the soprano has never lost sight of her roots.
“I stand humbled, carrying the dreams of every young person from the townships of South Africa, from the rural areas wherefrom came my forefathers: my musical grandfathers, Makurwana Magulezinyanga — ngethongo and Mbuleli Nkuhlu,” she said.
Her homecoming is more than symbolic; it’s also a moment of giving back. During her visit Pumeza will host an exclusive masterclass at Wits University, where she’ll mentor young music students and offer insight into the discipline and resilience it takes to succeed on the global stage.
She will also take centre stage at the historic Rand Club in Johannesburg for a one-off concert on Sunday at 3pm. The intimate performance promises a powerful fusion of classical opera and South African musical influences, with limited tickets available for what is expected to be a sold-out event.
Pumeza’s induction into the Wall of Fame not only celebrates her artistic excellence but also underscores the transformative power of the arts in honouring heritage, inspiring future generations and bridging communities.
