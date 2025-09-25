Leisure

RECIPE | Bar-One smoothie bowl to keep your brekkie healthy

To make healthy eating easier, Nestlé South Africa's nutrition, health and wellness manager Anne-Marie de Beer shares a tasty morning treat

By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED) - 25 September 2025
Sweeten up your mornings with this easy-to-follow recipe.
Sweeten up your mornings with this easy-to-follow recipe.
Image: Supplied

BAR-ONE SPREAD SMOOTHIE BOWL

Ingredients

  • 1 medium banana
  • ½ cup plain low fat yoghurt
  • ¼ cup almond milk, unsweetened, shelf-stable
  • 30g Nestle Bar-One energy spread 
  • 15g chia seeds, dried
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • strawberries (for topping)

Method

  1. In a blender, mix the bananas, yoghurt, almond milk, Bar-One spread, chia seeds and vanilla extract until smooth.
  2. Pour the mixture into a bowls and add toppings.
  3. Serve immediately.
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jimmy Kimmel's return racks up over 17 million views on social media | REUTERS
Gunman wrote 'anti-ICE' on bullet in immigration office attack | REUTERS

Most Read