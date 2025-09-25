WATCH | Tebogo G Mashego's removal by police sparks concern among fans

According to the cluster, Tebogo was removed for safety reasons and has been taken in for evaluation, rather than criminal detention.
South Africans have taken to social media to express concern after musician Tebogo G Mashego, 22, was forcefully removed from the community by police in Laudium, Tshwane, on Wednesday.
Known for his outspoken behaviour and allegations directed at amapiano heavyweights, Tebogo's latest incident has reignited public conversation about his wellbeing.
The Pretoria-born artist has reportedly been battling emotional turmoil after being stranded in Abuja, Nigeria, earlier this year.
Mashego made headlines in recent weeks after publicly accusing DJ Maphorisa of owing him money for the hit single Biri Marung, which Mashego claims he played a major role in producing.
Justice, crime prevention and security cluster (@CrimeWatch_RSA) authorities clarified that Tebogo had not been arrested, despite speculation.
“Tebogo G Mashego has not been arrested. Information received indicates he displayed abnormal behaviour and allegedly acted violently, assaulting people without apparent cause,” they said
“Laudium SAPS members were summoned to the scene and in the interest of public safety had to forcefully remove him from the community as he was resisting.”
According to the cluster, Tebogo was removed for safety reasons and has been taken in for evaluation, rather than criminal detention.
Lawyer Alu Arthur Ndou also confirmed via his official Facebook account that Tebogo was not in custody, saying he had received credible information from someone close to the artist that Tebogo is undergoing medical evaluation.
“We’re hopeful that Tebogo gets the help many believe he urgently needs,” Ndou wrote.
The incident has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online, with some calling for compassion and others demanding accountability from those around the artist.
“Can we please put G Power in our prayers,” one user posted, using Tebogo's nickname.
“Maphorisa must just give this boy what’s due to him — finish and klaar,” wrote another.
Others criticised the police’s handling of the situation, with one user commenting: “Police like performing their duties towards the weak and now they’re exposed at the Madlanga commission.”
There has been no public response from DJ Maphorisa or his team regarding the Biri Marung claims.
