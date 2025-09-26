NMB GIG GUIDE

CALLIGRAPHY MEETING
The East Cape Calligraphers will meet on Saturday at 1pm in the Westering Methodist Youth Lounge in Papenkuil Street.
Visitors are welcome to join at a nominal fee of R30, which covers refreshments.
Inquiries: Debbie, 084-56-23130
NMU STAFF EXHIBITION
Trace & Transition is a Nelson Mandela University department of visual arts staff exhibition to celebrate 10 years of the Bird Street Gallery in Central.
Viewing is open to the public until Wednesday October 8, from 9am to 4pm, Mondays to Fridays.
Inquiries: gallery@mandela.ac.zavisualarts.mandela.ac.za
MARKETS
The Linton Grange Library craft market will take place on Friday, from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: S Jacobs, 073-184-5163
Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at Walmer Town Hall on Saturday October 11, from 9am to 2pm.
For the past eight years, vendors have showcased all your favourites such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor and vintage items.
There will also be plenty of food and great coffee for sale.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
BOOK SALE
The Linton Grange Library will host a book sale on Saturday October 4, from 8am to noon.
Inquiries: S Jacobs, 073-184-5163
TRIVIA FUNDRAISER
Join in the fun of a music trivia fundraiser to raise funds for Daniel Renison to attend the U30 national indoor cricket tour.
The event will take place at Eddie Macs@VP in South End on Friday, at 6pm for 6.30pm.
Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight.
There will be a cash bar and limited menu available on the night, as well as prizes to be won.
Bookings: Letitia, 084-694-2696 or Mariette, 082-829-1357
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS
The 11th annual Port Elizabeth Christmas Expo will take place at the Walmer Town Hall on Sunday December 21, from 9am to 2pm.
If you have something to sell, including antiques and collectibles, toys, jewellery, accessories, home décor, vintage items, gifts, arts and crafts and more, do not hesitate to contact the organisers for an application form.
This can be done via WhatsApp: 083-588-5823 or by emailing: christmasexpope@gmail.com
- To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
NMB GIG GUIDE
Image: 123RF
