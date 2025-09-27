Braised oxtail and dumplings, slow cooked to perfection

Chef Willie Mcotoyi’s braised oxtail and dumplings:
Oxtail ingredients:
- 1.5-2kg oxtail pieces, trimmed
- 3 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 2 carrots, diced
- 2 celery sticks, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 can (410g) baked beans in tomato sauce
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 2 large tomatoes, chopped (or 1 can chopped tomatoes)
- 2 bay leaves
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme (or 1 tsp dried)
- 1 sprig rosemary (optional)
- 2 cups beef stock
- 1 cup red wine (optional, or replace with extra stock)
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp paprika
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp flour (for dusting the meat)
- Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
Dumplings ingredients:
- 2 cups cake flour (or all-purpose flour)
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp butter, softened
- ¾ cup milk (or water)
- 1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped (optional)
Method:
1. Prepare and sear the oxtail. Pat the oxtail dry, season with salt and pepper and lightly dust with flour. Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based pot. Brown the oxtail in batches until golden, then set aside.
2. Build the base. In the same pot, sauté the onions, carrots and celery until softened. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes to develop depth of flavour.
3. Deglaze and flavour. Pour in the red wine (if using) and allow it to reduce slightly while scraping up any browned bits. Add the chopped tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, thyme, bay leaves and rosemary.
4. Slow cook. Return the oxtail to the pot and pour in the stock until just covering the meat. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer for 3 to 3½ hours, or until the oxtail is meltingly tender. (Alternatively, cook in a preheated oven at 160°C for the same time).
5. Prepare the dumplings. Mix flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Rub in the butter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Stir in the milk to form a soft dough, then shape into small balls about the size of a golf ball.
6. Finish with dumplings. In the last 25-30 minutes of cooking, arrange the dumplings on top of the stew. Cover tightly with a lid and allow them to steam until puffed and cooked through. Avoid lifting the lid during this time.
7. Serve. Remove the bay leaves and herbs. Spoon the oxtail and its rich gravy into bowls, top with dumplings, and garnish with fresh parsley.
Serve with mashed potatoes, rice, or enjoy as is.
The Herald
Braised oxtail and dumplings, slow cooked to perfection
Image: SUPPLIED
