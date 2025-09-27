Creating world-class dishes from simple, authentic produce

Behind every great dish is a great story, and for The Boardwalk’s executive chef, Willie Mcotoyi, that story began in Cape Town.
Married to Christie for 38 years and a proud father of two sons and a daughter, his journey into the culinary world started in 1994 at the Basics Kitchen Academy in Langa, when he was 23 years old.
From there, Mcotoyi took his first steps in the bustling kitchen of the Cape Sun Hotel, where he moved quickly from humble preparation tasks to demi chef de partie.
A job that initially included peeling onions and assisting senior chefs soon grew into a passion and career that would take him across SA and to Germany and the US, where he gained invaluable exposure to global food cultures.
Each role sharpened his skills, deepened his love for food and cemented his leadership style.
“My path spans from Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront to The Palace at Sun City in the North West, and later the Boardwalk, where I have been since 2021,” Mcotoyi said.
“Each role gave me more responsibility, from sous chef to head chef, to executive chef managing large teams and high-volume catering.
“At the Boardwalk, I continue to grow, lead teams of up to 45 chefs, and maintain the highest food standards.”
Mcotoyi has qualifications in food and beverage management at the International Hotel School, leadership and management at the University of Pretoria, and a diploma from the HTA School of Culinary Art.
However, he credits much of his success to the hands-on learning he experienced in some of the world’s busiest kitchens.
Today, at the Boardwalk Hotel & Casino in Summerstrand, he leads his team with the same philosophy he’s carried throughout his career.
This encompasses uncompromising quality, strong financial awareness and a passion for mentoring young chefs, something which is close to his heart.
His passion resonates with World Chef Day (October 20) which will celebrate not just culinary talent, but also the role of chefs in inspiring and guiding the next generation.
“I believe in leading with honesty, motivating my team and nurturing the next generation of chefs,” Mcotoyi said.
“I hope to see more female chefs rise in the industry, and my advice to young talent is simple — love what you do, have the right attitude, focus on quality and keep things simple.”
Leading large kitchens, running international operations and being trusted to manage both food and finance are among Mcotoyi’s proudest achievements.
“Watching my teams grow under my leadership has been especially rewarding,” he said.
“More than anything, I want them to overtake me, rise above me. They must soar.”
He advocates several key requirements for success in this highly demanding profession.
“Remain calm, have a love for food, have the right attitude and passion, keep things simple, remain dedicated to the craft and [have a] commitment to being a better chef.”
For Mcotoyi, being a chef isn’t just a career, it’s a lifelong way to celebrate both tradition and innovation on every plate he serves.
Over the past five years, he’s noticed a clear shift in the food and beverage industry.
“There’s much more focus now on cost control, financial awareness and sustainability,” he said.
“Chefs today don’t just cook; they must understand budgets, ratios and margins. Standards are higher, and customers expect quality and consistency at all times.”
Interaction with clients and getting feedback to foster improvement have helped Mcotoyi progress.
“It has helped me grow and be a better chef.”
At the same time, food trends have been leaning towards authenticity.
Heritage cuisine is enjoying a resurgence, with SA and international diners seeking out traditional African dishes that showcase local ingredients and culture.
“People want authentic African cuisine, not just Westernised menus,” he said.
“We’re bringing back traditional dishes, showcasing local ingredients and giving overseas guests the chance to experience Africa through food.
“This includes dishes with venison like springbok and impala, oxtail, and samp and beans.
“Fresh local ingredients, especially those that highlight African heritage, are crucial.
“I love showing how simple, authentic produce can create world-class dishes,” he said.
Mcotoyi’s favourites reflect simplicity and adventure.
He never tires of making a classic lamb shank with creamy mashed potatoes.
“The meat is braised low and slow until it’s tender and soft. Rosemary, red wine and pesto just makes the dish perfect.”
Outside the kitchen, Mcotoyi values peace and relaxation with his loved ones.
The Herald
