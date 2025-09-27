It was quite interesting to note signs all over the hotel asking guests to conserve water and to only shower at designated times.
WEATHER GURU | Waterwise gardens logical solution for our dry climate
When I first started working at the weather office, my mother regularly asked me when the Jansenville-Steytlerville area would get some rain.
The reason was that whenever she spoke to customers in the region, they were constantly complaining about the prolonged drought they were experiencing.
Knowing that this is traditionally a dry, low rainfall region, I never gave the area a second thought as the years progressed, except when passing through the area and commenting that this is why the area south of Graaff- Reinet is a Valley of Desolation.
You would presume that with 2024’s fantastic summer rainfall season over our interior, water reserves would be at a premium over most of these regions.
I had the pleasure of visiting the beautiful little town of Steytlerville this past weekend.
I must compliment the city fathers as it is one of the neatest and cleanest small towns that I have come across in my recent travels.
My quest was to fulfil one of the items on our bucket list and attend a show at the Karroo Theatrical Hotel.
This is an enjoyable event that you will never forget.
To extend the weekend, we booked an extra night at a guest farm 32km outside of town and the manager informed me that the town relied heavily on borehole water for its main water source.
At home we have a patch of garden, called our memory garden.
No hosepipe can reach it and I have never watered it.
The garden consists of various cacti and related drought-resistant plants collected on all our journeys.
We have this habit of always returning from a trip with something to plant in this garden.
These plants all hold a special memory of a road trip or holiday or weekend away, be it in the mountains, next to a river or at a dam.
An English country garden or an exotic tropical paradise is beautiful and a pleasure on the eye, but in this water-scarce region, they are best left to appreciate in some book or on the screen.
Besides, if those roses do not die of thirst they will most certainly be blown away by our infamous westerly wind in the Bay, as we experienced this week.
A well-landscaped waterwise garden is not only practical and a money saver, but with those certain varieties of cacti flower, it can become the envy of your neighbourhood.
This week in history:
1952: Flooding reported in the Bay, causing extensive damage.
Dam Levels
63.78% slightly down from previous weeks 64.44 %.
Impofu slightly down to under 48.76%.
Weather Safety Tips:
When roads are barricaded by authorities during flooding events, do not remove barriers or try to ride around them. They are there to prevent a tragedy.
Now on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: WEATHER GURU
