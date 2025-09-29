When it comes to spring cleaning, homes spring to mind for many people. However, a seasonal deep clean is not only needed in your personal space but your work space too. Milton brand manager, Catherine Oluwadare, says this can play a positive role in starting your work day on a good note.
This is especially important for companies that use hot desks which open up a breeding ground for germs in work spaces, she says.
“Your desk can become a bacteria hotspot. Your keyboard, mouse and phone can collect skin cells and crumbs, as well as respiratory droplets and makeup residue,” says Oluwadare.
She shares that a study conducted by the University of Arizona found work desks can host more than 10-million bacteria, and those numbers can increase if you eat at or share your desk with another colleague. Shared office equipment and touchpoints, such as handles and communal area surfaces, can be breeding grounds for viruses such as the common cold and flu.
5 essentials to keep your work desk clean
Don’t just spring clean your home, your workspace needs a little love too
Image: miniartkur, Shutterstock/supplied
When it comes to spring cleaning, homes spring to mind for many people. However, a seasonal deep clean is not only needed in your personal space but your work space too. Milton brand manager, Catherine Oluwadare, says this can play a positive role in starting your work day on a good note.
This is especially important for companies that use hot desks which open up a breeding ground for germs in work spaces, she says.
“Your desk can become a bacteria hotspot. Your keyboard, mouse and phone can collect skin cells and crumbs, as well as respiratory droplets and makeup residue,” says Oluwadare.
She shares that a study conducted by the University of Arizona found work desks can host more than 10-million bacteria, and those numbers can increase if you eat at or share your desk with another colleague. Shared office equipment and touchpoints, such as handles and communal area surfaces, can be breeding grounds for viruses such as the common cold and flu.
“It is often predicted that once one colleague arrives at work ill, very soon many in the office will start showing the same symptoms,” she says.
Oluwadare says the six areas or items in a workspace that carry the most germs are your:
Though it is not often thought of as a place that needs continuous cleaning, your desk is where you spend most of your day and it therefore makes sense that it needs to be cared for just as well as your home.
Incorporating a few hygiene tips into your daily work routine can help keep your desk clean and you healthier for longer:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure