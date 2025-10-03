GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

FAMILY FUN DAY
Join Kabega Christian School for a fun day out at Norm-Hudlin Trails off Kragga Kamma Road on Saturday, from 10am to 3pm.
Take part in a colour run, enjoy the jumping castles, slip and slide, treasure hunt, soft play for toddlers, and various food stalls.
Whether you’re racing through colour clouds, sliding into the splash zone, or relaxing with good food and music — there’s something for everyone!
The cost is R100 for adults and R50 for children.
DIABETES MEETINGS
The Port Elizabeth branch of the Diabetes Wellness Group will meet at the Caritas Service Centre in West Street, Newton Park, on Wednesday October 8 at 7.15pm for 7.30pm.
The guest speaker is podiatrist Stuart Alexander, who will talk on “The Diabetic Foot — What’s New”.
Inquiries: Martin or Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810
MARKETS
The Aloe White Ensign Shellhole Moths mini market will take place on the corner of Church Road and 8th Avenue, Walmer, on Saturday, from 8am to noon.
Inquiries Noel Smith, 082-657-1062
The Windsong Bohemian Mardi Gras Market will take place at Holmeleigh Farm on Saturday, from 9.30am to 2pm.
The market features food trucks, handcrafted goods and family activities.
There is a safe parking area and public entrance is free.
Inquiries: Zahn, 062-870-9294
Enjoy a boot sale at Clover Crescent, Forest Hill (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital) on October 12 and 19, from 7am to 12.30pm.
Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077
QUILT SPRING SHOW
The Dias Quilters Guild will hold its annual Quilt Spring Show in the VP Grey Primary School hall in Walmer, from October 8 to 11.
Tickets will be available at the door at R50 per person.
Enjoy craft vendors and a coffee shop.
Workshops and demos will be held daily plus a special display by Little Steps Miniature Club.
Inquiries: www.diasquilters.co.za or email chairlady@diasquilters.co.za
MELODRAMA MADNESS
Melodrama returns — nuttier than ever — from October 9 to 18 at the Old Grey main hall in Glendinningvale, from 7pm.
The cost is R180, in aid of charity.
Come throw nuts at the actors while they take you through a warped story of Frozen, purchase some merchandise, laugh your head off, and raise some money for charity.
Please note that strong language and sexual references are made throughout the performance.
Inquiries: Tarryn Light, 066-098-5614 or 076-322-9850
RIAAD MOOSA SHOW
Funnyman Riaad Moosa’s hilarious new show, What’s The Point? will be held at Boardwalk’s International Convention Centre on Saturday at 8pm.
The cost is R180 via Webtickets.
BONGEZIWE MABANDLA SOLO TOUR
Singer-songwriter Bongeziwe Mabandla’s solo tour performance will be held at The One Room Music and Comedy Club in Westbourne Road on Friday October 17, at 7pm.
While initial tickets for the show are sold out, limited tickets will be available at the door for R350.
