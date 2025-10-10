NMB GIG GUIDE | Fairhaven residents to show off their creativity

HOBBY EXHIBITION
The ECHO Hobby exhibition will take place at Fairhaven, Woodhead Drive, Humewood on October 10, from 9am to 2pm and October 11 from 9am to 1pm.
Join them for two exciting days as they showcase the creativity and passion of their residents.
Inquiries: The office 082-359-3445
MARKETS
- Calling all collectors, treasure hunters and those looking for unique items — visit the Re-Seconds Market at Walmer Town Hall on Saturday October 11 from 9am to 2pm.
For the past eight years our vendors have showcased all your favourites, such as thrift clothing, toys, Tupperware, jewellery, pet treats, hair accessories, home décor and vintage items.
There will also be food and coffee on sale.
This is a lovely outing for the whole family. Entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or email theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
- Elements of Nature outdoor market will take place on plot 74, 10 Wyndomayne Road, Little Chelsea (Seaview turn off from N2) on Saturday and Sunday October 11 and 12 from 10am to 3pm.
Enjoy a huge children’s area, mini golf, outdoor bar, local stalls with food, crafts and goodies.
Entrance is free.
Dogs are allowed in the outside area only but must be kept on their leash.
Inquiries: To book a stall space WhatsApp 082-905-0557
- The Gorge Artisans Market will take place at Slipperfields Wedding Venue, Wefakawe Road, R102 Lady Slipper Trail, Lady Slipper on Sunday October 12 from 9am to 2pm.
Step into a world where artistry meets authenticity.
Meet the makers and discover creations as unique as their stories.
Handmade and home-grown goods.
SOIREÉ MUSICALE
The PE Music Society presents its last concert for 2025, a Soireé Musicale to be held in the Summerstrand Dutch Reformed Church, Louis Botha Crescent, on Wednesday October 15 at 6pm.
The Feather Market Organ Society and the Music Society of Port Elizabeth will present a concert of music from the movies and musicals.
Together with the music, videos from the relevant movies will be shown, resulting in an audiovisual experience for the audience.
Ticket are available at the door. The cost for non-members will be R50 for adults and R40 for pensioners. Free entry for students and pupils.
A bank card facility will be available.
Inquiries: Theresa, 041-504 2250 or Prof Albert Troskie, 082-726-9595
UNITE REWIND CONFERENCE
Ebenezer International invites you to Unite Rewind services taking place at the church, corner of Birchwood and Whyteleaf Drive, Algoa Park, from October 14 to 17 from 7pm.
The guest speaker will be evangelist Werner Strydom.
Food will be sold at the event.
Inquiries: The church 041-456 3049
FAMILY HISTORY
The Genealogical Society of SA, Eastern Cape branch’s family history meeting will take place in Lolly Shtein Hall at Laubscher Park West, Villiers Road, Walmer on Thursday October 16 at 3pm.
Research into another Eastern Cape family will take place.
Contact John Wilmot, 068-802-1518 , jaysqh@iafrica.com, or Alan, 084-981-84191, amontgomery@aerosat.co.za
TRIVIA FUNDRAISER
Join in the fun of a music trivia fundraiser for the PE Football Association.
The event will take place at Eddie Macs at Victoria Park, Victoria Drive, South End, on Saturday October 11 at 6pm.
Tickets cost R100 per person for tables of six to eight.
There will be a cash bar and a limited menu, as well as prizes to be won.
Please note that food orders must be added to your booking.
Bookings: Charne, 082-497-0020
DIABETES MEETINGS
- The Malabar Wellness group will meet in the Malabar Community Centre minor hall, Haworthia Drive, Malabar on Tuesday October 14 at 7pm.
The guest speaker is specialist wound care nurse Revon Jackson, who will talk on “Diabetes having a negative effect on wound healing”.
Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457 4576
- The Springdale Wellness Group will meet at Gospel Hall, corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia Streets, Springdale, on Tuesday October 14 at 7pm.
The guest speaker is podiatrist Stuart Alexander, who will discuss “The Diabetic Foot — What’s New”.
Inquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394
- The S’khona branch will meet in the Pieter Rademeyer Community Hall, Algoa Park, on Saturday October 14 at 2pm.
The guest speaker is podiatrist Stuart Alexander, who will discuss “The Diabetic Foot — What’s New”.
Inquiries: Pamela Molefe, 082-579-9059 or 041-367 2810
GEEK CONVENTION
It is Geek Convention time.
Dress up, cosplay, bring the children and spend the best day at the Eastern Cape’s only geek convention, at the Fairview Sport Centre, Willow Road, on October 25 and 26 from 9am to 5pm.
Featuring 100 stalls, food trucks, cosplay competitions, live entertainment, masquerade, Dungeons & Dragons sessions, geek quizzes, chilli chip challenge, table top gaming, LANs and much more.
Inquiries: https://www.alternatribe.co.za/events/conect-geek-convention-2025-fairview-sports-centre-port-elizabeth
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS
The 11th annual Port Elizabeth Christmas Expo will take place at Walmer Town Hall on Sunday December 21 from 9am to 2pm.
If you have something to sell, including antiques and collectibles, toys, jewellery, accessories, home décor, vintage, gifts, arts and craft and more do not hesitate to contact the organisers for an application form.
WhatsApp 083-588-5823 or email christmasexpope@gmail.com with your name and what you want to sell
