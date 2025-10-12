Delving into the lighter side of marriage
Comedy couple will use their lengthy partnership to share survival guide on relationships
For the price of a theatre ticket, you can skip the therapy couch and head straight for the comedy lounge as the award-winning Marriage for Dummies production heads to Gqeberha.
The talented duo of Aaron Mcllroy, known for his role as Mr Milton in the Spud franchise, and Lisa Bobbert are serving up a masterclass in matrimonial madness at Centrestage at Baywest Mall from October 15-18...
