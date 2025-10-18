A celebration of womanhood
Special brunch held at the Boardwalk to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month
In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Boardwalk Mall hosted a brunch titled “A Toast to Her” at the Hello Beach Kitchen and Bar this week.
The event, held on Wednesday in collaboration with Woolworths Beauty, brought together women from diverse backgrounds to honour the journey of womanhood under the theme “The Essence of Being a Woman”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.