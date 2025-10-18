It was the Slukker, of course, who would — undetected — slip into a venue to sample both food and drink.
A serious, self-sacrificing pub-lic service to both patrons and entrepreneurs to help improve the quality of what was on offer.
The Slukker may well have appeared to be having fun — but ... yes, well actually he was having a whole lot of fun.
So that others could follow his tips (and hopefully leave generous ones for staff), and enjoy an outing as much as he did.
All very scientific, of course. As proven by the Beer Barometer.
Was it cold enough? Was the glass clean?
Was the service friendly and up to scratch? And, of course, was it value for money?
And then there was the Bog Barometer (rated out of five toilet rolls) which often left many a publican a little flushed (or relieved) as to the state of their ablutions.
The question of whether the City Slukker has re-abeered has become impossible to ignore.
The Herald will investigate to track down and unmask this Caped (or Capped) Brew-sader. Watch this space for the latest next Friday.
Who’s that lurking around our watering holes? Could it be ... ?
It has come to the attention of many regular restaurant-goers and pub visitors in the Gqeberha area and surrounds that a shadowy, somewhat familiar-looking figure has been spotted lurking around and frequenting such establishments of late.
At first, such sightings were dismissed as just a flight of fancy by those who recall similar observations of some years back.
But could it be that this food-sampling and froth-blowing phantom is, in fact, one known as ... well, to put it in a proverbial nightcap, the mysterious and oft-feared City Slukker?
“No — not possible,” has been the collective chorus of those quaffing a pint at their local or tucking into a hearty food emporium meal.
“That one rode off into the sunset — or tequila sunrise — many last rounds ago,” they chuckle.
After all, the Slukker vanished a number of pints back and such reports of his returning to his happy hour haunts have been dismissed as a case of mis-slukking identity or perhaps just one too many on the part of a lager than life imagination of rye-witnesses.
