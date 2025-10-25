CITY SLUKKER | Smarten up chaps, the Slukker’s back in town

So, it was newly opened Leo’s in South End where the Slukker team (of two) first popped in. And this spot really ... well, it really hit the spot.
It’s one of the suburb’s quaint old homes from a long-lost era which has been completely revamped and the results, visually, are in themselves as slick as could be for a quenching sluk and taste bud pleaser.
Modern touches dovetail with some funky wall hangings and old-world artefacts to create an eclectic ambience with a bar area, dining section, a wraparound veranda and even a lower-level tent-covered den with a massive flat screen TV.
Thirst things first though.
The bar area may be quite compact, but the veranda and other areas provide plenty of space to enjoy your sundowners.
And the crew at the counter are super-friendly and efficient, serving up an ice-cold 500ml Stella Artois (R48) and 500ml Castle Lite draught (R45) pronto.
And for those who prefer an exotic cocktail — you’ll again find yourself in a quandary of the quintessential.
If a sluk with a kick is your thing, how about trying a New Fashioned (R75) — whisky, hibiscus, bitters and smoked cinnamon — or Moscow Mule (R65) — rum, gomme syrup, lime and ginger ale.
Shooters are also intriguingly named apart from the usual sluk-spects.
A Forest Dump (R20) or a Poop in the Woods (R20), for example conjure up ... well, you figure it out. The latter carries the rider: “Don’t ask, just shoot.”
Lists of specials and an extensive wine list are also posted on chalkboards, so be sure to check what’s going down. Or down-down.
The novel thing about the Leo’s menu is the long list of “bar bites” for those who don’t fancy a large meal, and the variety is tantalising.
From Salt & Pepper Squid (R75) to Jalapeno Spring Rolls (R60), you are spoilt for choice while trying to ensure at the same time that your beer is not spilt.
The Slukker team opted for Beer Prawns and Sriracha Mayo dip (R80) and Hong Kong Wings (R75) which simply could not be faulted.
The prawns turned out to be a serendipitous decision for the Slukker — done as they were in a boozy batter, golden, crisp and truly melt-in-the-mouth fare, while the wings coated in a sticky, sweet sauce made licking your fingers compulsory.
For “bites”, these were generous portions so a Pepperoni Pizza (R90) to share (from an array of options), served with the freshest ingredients and not shy on the toppings, was more than enough to satisfy the appetite.
The food offering, while not pages long, nevertheless has something for everyone — from the Old School (hearty classics) section like steak, egg and chips (R115), eisbein (R120), fish and chips (R100) and butter chicken curry (R120), to the Bowls and Belly Warmers like chicken or beef chilli udon noodles (R99) or Asian pork belly (R120), among a range of other dishes.
The general atmosphere is immediately warm and welcoming here, which the Slukker finds is strangely absent in many a sluk-den.
The veranda and semi-open lower den (for smokers) are also a nice touch but, being the typical layout of a rustic home of yesteryear, some might find it a little too divided up. A minor quibble though.
All in all, Leo’s scores a terrific 18 out of 20 on our barometers (90%) and gets two thumbs-up and a double toast for being a class act and a highly-recommended place to visit. And sluk. And eat.
CITY SLUKKER | Smarten up chaps, the Slukker’s back in town
Restaurant Critic
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
He’s back in town — and skulking, or rather, slukking, around.
After a lengthy absence, or possibly a tad too much absinthe, the City Slukker finds himself back in Gqeberha.
Already he’s raised a couple of eyebrews and a glass of the frothy stuff as he negotiates his way through uncharted watering holes and ablutions — all for the greater good of improving the Bay’s hospitality trade.
Of course, the Slukker realised immediately that he had missed a few rounds — not only had some of his old haunts undergone name changes, so had the entire city.
Well, an excellent reason then to be thirst in line to sample what GQ and its surrounds now offer.
Not that the Slukker will be ignoring those long-standing establishments who served him so well in the past (or didn’t), but as the saying (almost goes): Some pubs old, some pubs new, some shots swallowed and some sluks brewed.
Only this time, he will also be sampling what (hopefully) delectable delights emanate from the kitchens since most bar dens cater for a hungry tummy — and who doesn’t enjoy a munchie with their margarita.
Our barometers listed here will reveal all.
So, it was newly opened Leo’s in South End where the Slukker team (of two) first popped in. And this spot really ... well, it really hit the spot.
It’s one of the suburb’s quaint old homes from a long-lost era which has been completely revamped and the results, visually, are in themselves as slick as could be for a quenching sluk and taste bud pleaser.
Modern touches dovetail with some funky wall hangings and old-world artefacts to create an eclectic ambience with a bar area, dining section, a wraparound veranda and even a lower-level tent-covered den with a massive flat screen TV.
Thirst things first though.
The bar area may be quite compact, but the veranda and other areas provide plenty of space to enjoy your sundowners.
And the crew at the counter are super-friendly and efficient, serving up an ice-cold 500ml Stella Artois (R48) and 500ml Castle Lite draught (R45) pronto.
And for those who prefer an exotic cocktail — you’ll again find yourself in a quandary of the quintessential.
If a sluk with a kick is your thing, how about trying a New Fashioned (R75) — whisky, hibiscus, bitters and smoked cinnamon — or Moscow Mule (R65) — rum, gomme syrup, lime and ginger ale.
Shooters are also intriguingly named apart from the usual sluk-spects.
A Forest Dump (R20) or a Poop in the Woods (R20), for example conjure up ... well, you figure it out. The latter carries the rider: “Don’t ask, just shoot.”
Lists of specials and an extensive wine list are also posted on chalkboards, so be sure to check what’s going down. Or down-down.
The novel thing about the Leo’s menu is the long list of “bar bites” for those who don’t fancy a large meal, and the variety is tantalising.
From Salt & Pepper Squid (R75) to Jalapeno Spring Rolls (R60), you are spoilt for choice while trying to ensure at the same time that your beer is not spilt.
The Slukker team opted for Beer Prawns and Sriracha Mayo dip (R80) and Hong Kong Wings (R75) which simply could not be faulted.
The prawns turned out to be a serendipitous decision for the Slukker — done as they were in a boozy batter, golden, crisp and truly melt-in-the-mouth fare, while the wings coated in a sticky, sweet sauce made licking your fingers compulsory.
For “bites”, these were generous portions so a Pepperoni Pizza (R90) to share (from an array of options), served with the freshest ingredients and not shy on the toppings, was more than enough to satisfy the appetite.
The food offering, while not pages long, nevertheless has something for everyone — from the Old School (hearty classics) section like steak, egg and chips (R115), eisbein (R120), fish and chips (R100) and butter chicken curry (R120), to the Bowls and Belly Warmers like chicken or beef chilli udon noodles (R99) or Asian pork belly (R120), among a range of other dishes.
The general atmosphere is immediately warm and welcoming here, which the Slukker finds is strangely absent in many a sluk-den.
The veranda and semi-open lower den (for smokers) are also a nice touch but, being the typical layout of a rustic home of yesteryear, some might find it a little too divided up. A minor quibble though.
All in all, Leo’s scores a terrific 18 out of 20 on our barometers (90%) and gets two thumbs-up and a double toast for being a class act and a highly-recommended place to visit. And sluk. And eat.
Scores are on a 1 to 5 scale
BITE BAROMETER
🥘🥘🥘🥘🥘 (5)
Full marks for the quality and presentation of appetising and delectable meals with novel touches.
BEER BAROMETER
🍺🍺🍺🍺 (4)
Great choice of sluks all round including Stella Artois and Castle Lite on tap, excellent and friendly service from behind the bar, and clean glasses — just a bit on the pricey side.
BUZZ BAROMETER
😎😎😎😎 (4)
Warm and welcoming ambience, eclectic décor, super friendly crew — but with the layout of an old homestead which is possibly less interactive than some patrons might enjoy.
BOG BAROMETER
🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 (5)
Not often that ablutions achieve a top score. These are ultra clean and well-stocked with all the essentials including quality liquid soap, and clearly checked on regularly.
Venue: Leo’s, 23 Webber Street, South End. Contact: 041-110-0623.
Visits to venues are unannounced and food and drink bills are paid for in full. Prices mentioned are as listed at time of publication.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure