Her doctor said the aneurysm was small and non-ruptured, but regular monitoring and follow-up imaging have been recommended, with no surgical intervention yet required.
Medical experts note that brain aneurysms occur when a weak spot develops in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain, creating a bulge that can rupture if not managed. While small aneurysms often remain stable, high stress, high blood pressure and smoking can increase risks.
Kardashian’s openness has drawn praise from fans and health advocates, with many applauding her for using her platform to raise awareness about hidden health issues.
Social media has flooded with well-wishes under the hashtags #PrayForKim and #HealthMatters, with fans urging the star to take time to rest.
While Kardashian has not publicly confirmed further treatment, sources say she plans to focus on her four children and ongoing legal-reform projects while prioritising her health.
Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm diagnosis
Image: File image (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)
In a shocking revelation that has sparked global concern, media mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian disclosed that she was recently diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.
The revelation came during Thursday’s season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, when the style icon said doctors discovered a small aneurysm during a routine brain scan.
Visibly shaken, Kardashian was seen saying: “Why the f*** is this happening?” — a moment that has since gone viral. According to multiple reports, she later confided that the diagnosis may have been linked to the stress she endured during and after her high-profile divorce in 2021 from rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.
“I think everything I went through emotionally took a toll on me,” Kardashian said in the episode, adding the discovery has made her rethink her work-life balance and approach to mental health. “I developed a skin condition. I was tested. I have psoriasis again.
“I think when you have children, it’s harder to leave than it is to stay.”
