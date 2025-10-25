Paying tribute to creative endeavours
Friends of the Art Museum marking 50 years of support with special exhibition
The Friends of the Art Museum are celebrating five decades of commitment to the city’s artistic legacy with the launch of a jubilee exhibition titled Passion, Patronage & the Public: 1975—2025.
The showcase marks 50 years of the group’s unwavering support for the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum and its permanent collection...
