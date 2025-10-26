Have a blast at the Garden Route’s Misty Mountain

Straddled between mountain and sea, Misty Mountain Reserve Lodge and Self Catering Chalets in Tsitsikamma may well be the Holy Grail of accommodation for travellers chasing something wildly romantic and different.
After living in Knysna for 10 years, I’m still amazed by the endless treasures along the Garden Route — beaches, forests, mountains, five-star hotels and glamping hideaways.
Not once have we had a disappointing stay, and each one has been so different.
I’ve been lucky to experience luxury at The Plettenberg (recently named best hotel in South Africa in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards), the sublime Simbavati Fynbos on Sea with its sweeping Sedgefield views, Teniqua Treetops where a huge boomslang once stared at me from our deck, Tsala Treetop Lodge fit for royalty, and even an AfriCamps tent with electric blankets.
Then there are the adventures — paddling 7km up to CapeNature’s Whiskey Creek cabin with no cellphone reception, or hiking to the Fountain Shack at Robberg where you’re the only souls in the reserve, free to skinny-dip on your own private beach.
What is also remarkable is that these places are all close to Knysna. On the Garden Route you sometimes travel half an hour to a place that feels so remote and the longest journeys are never more than an hour or two.
Tsitsikamma lies on the eastern end of the Garden Route, straddling the Western and Eastern Cape border. Known for its indigenous forests, rugged coastline and Storms River Mouth, it’s one of the most scenic parts of South Africa.
The setting of Misty Mountain Reserve is heavenly — vast property, green, green lawns, ocean and mountain views that stretch forever. Yet the real drawcard is the accommodation — one of a kind in Africa, and quite possibly the world.
It’s here that you will find magical domes and hives straight out of an Enid Blyton fantasy.
Transparent pods made from injection-moulded polyurethane are tucked between trees and fynbos, immersing guests in light, sky and sound. From rustling leaves to rain drumming overhead and stars at night, you literally merge into nature.
Owner Greg Scott inherited the property which was a dairy farm for 50 years from his parents.
After rezoning it, he began transforming it. A colleague of his had spotted similar domes in Denmark, fully booked two years in advance, and suggested the idea to Scott who jumped at the idea of something different.
The first dome, imported from China, was an experiment that took some engineering tweaks such as improved insulation, powerful air-conditioning for summer, balanced by heating and electric blankets for winter.
Imagine an igloo, but transparent, elegant and indulgent.
Today there are four hives and five domes. The domes are fully see-through, while the hives feature partial panels resembling beehives.
There’s also one cocoon, a suspended transparent pod with a double bed, lounge, hot tub and kitchenette — the most affordable and always in high demand.
Inside the dome or hive, space is cleverly used. King-size beds, side tables, chairs, a coffee table and a small cabinet with kettle, microwave and self-catering basics all fit without feeling cramped.
Our dome even had a television that apparently hides and rises from the cabinet at the end of the bed with the flick of a switch. Sacrilege to switch it on when nature was putting on the show of a lifetime, but I guess there are guests who expect these things from a high-end resort.
Outside your bubble, there are recliners on the wooden deck and there is a trampoline-like net (made from the same fabric as trampoline on a catamaran). It’s called a chill net for a good reason. Add a wood-fired hot tub and a braai to this deck and bliss is complete.
The bathroom, fully glassed-in, offers the surreal experience of showering or sitting on the loo in the middle of the forest — private, yet wide open to nature.
I was curious about the privacy of these units and whether it is safe to wander around in the nick. Each unit is nestled deep in the bush with a chain at the path entrance; once latched, staff know to call before approaching. Still, I kept a gown handy near the hot tub — just in case.
Luxury touches abound here, from plush robes and slippers to softly lit interiors.
Each dome or hive has its own theme and surprise features. One even lets the bed glide onto the deck at the press of a button, letting you literally sleep under the stars.
It’s important to go to their website (http://www.mistymountainreserve.co.za/) when you book because then you can check out what Storm Hive, Jungle Hive, Sunset Hive and Cloud Hive look like, and see what Ocean Dome, Forest Dome, Pyramid Dome with panoramic views, and the Star-Gazing Cube have to offer.
Beyond the fantasy pods, Misty Mountain also offers ocean-view lodges, chalets and cabins, both standard and self-catering.
We spent a night in an Ocean View Lodge after our dome stay, with a jacuzzi bath and sea view right from the bed, and it was lovely.
Next year, Greg plans to add more tents to the accommodation and he tells me they will be quite different, so judging by his imagination so far, I imagine nothing will be ordinary about them.
There’s a new padel court and the pub area is being opened up to overlook it.
He and wife Tracey live in Cape Town but are hands-on at the lodge. Right after showing me around, Greg went off to check on the planting of his watermelons.
Food at Misty Mountain leans proudly local with some produce from their own garden and from the area.
My standout meal was a toasted Cuban sandwich on thick home-baked bread, oozing with cheese from nearby Alje van Deemter’s Fynboshoek Cheese Farm.
Deemter’s products are legendary and you need to book weeks ahead for a lunch at his farm, so the closest you might get to his cheese is from the Misty Mountain kitchen.
When you drag yourself away from your private deck (I could spend a whole weekend just revelling in it) there’s plenty to fill your day.
The reserve’s hiking trails are the best. At very least you need to walk the Valerie and David Lane Trail (named after Greg’s parents), with viewpoints scattered along the way. On our walk through the forest, we met no-one — just a Knysna loerie and a curious baboon.
There are guided hikes through forest, fynbos, ravines and waterfalls, plus marked mountain biking routes, from easy to challenging.
For a wilder spin, try quad biking — the dusty, grinning riders returning said it was the highlight of their trip.
If relaxing is more your speed, the infinity pool overlooking the forest canopy and the small on-site spa promise instant serenity.
While you are in Tsitsikamma, you’re within easy reach of the Storms River Suspension Bridge and Gorge, kayaking and lilo adventures, blackwater tubing, zip-lining, and the famous Bloukrans Bridge bungee — at 216 metres, one of the highest natural bridge jumps in the world.
This place deserves a spot on any travel bucket list. For Eastern Cape residents and Garden Route locals it’s just around the corner, while South Africans further afield visiting this neck of the woods should absolutely visit Misty Mountain for the wow factor.
Increasingly, overseas travellers are discovering it too, so booking ahead is wise.
The Herald
The Herald
