VINE TIME | Learning new stuff in a fun experience at The Wine Shed

The great thing about getting interested in wine — getting your head around grape varieties, winemaking styles, countries and regions, the many technicalities of vine growing and cellar techniques — is that there are so many opportunities to learn by simply tasting the stuff.
These can be formal swirl-sniff-sip-spit occasions observing etiquette and protocol and scoring wines (which do have their place, and their appeal), or they can be sociable excursions more about hanging out with friends with a similar interest in wine — tasting and swapping notes, catching up on life, some nibbly snacks, generally having a fun experience that happens to also advance wine knowledge and enjoyment.
The latter is the aim of The Wine Shed at Richmond Hill Brewing Co in the Baakens Valley, a small operation that packs a big punch in terms of opportunities to explore new and interesting wines.
There are meet-the-winemaker events, informal “wine & nibbles” tasting evenings, “picnic ’n wine” Sundays, set up for a couple or group to enjoy a selection of wines and share a picnic basket at their own pace.
There’s a wine of the month, with tastings of a selection of five wines for around R100, available any time — all creative ways to encourage wine lovers to explore something new and learn more, in a sociable, non-intimidating way.
The good news for wine (and craft beer) lovers in the westerly ’burbs is that RHBC has opened a branch in the Lorraine/Kamma Park area, a welcome addition to the leisure options in the area, and with all The Wine Shed offerings available, too.
Hence, on a Sunday afternoon some time ago, we got to experience a Picnic & Wine tasting with Kanu wines at the “new” Wine Shed, tucked away in the centre on the corner of Kragga Kamma and Verdun roads.
Sumptuous picnic baskets, bursting with ciabatta, crisps, preserves, patés, pickles, olives, cold meats and locally-made artisan cheeses, were supplied by Aidan Battison of Crafted Dairy, who makes her delicious cheeses at RHBC.
Kanu, in the Polkadraai hills of Stellenbosch, on the former Mulderbosch farm, is named for a mythical African bird of promise — promising that if it’s shadow touches your crops, you will have a bountiful harvest.
The mythical bird’s magic touch certainly seems to be working for Kanu, which produces a range of wines that are interesting, diverse, distinctive — put plainly, really good.
We opened with Giselle Cap Classique, made from 100% chardonnay and after 24 months on the lees, golden glowing, balancing crisp freshness of apples and lemon with smooth creaminess, lightly toasty, crying out for some fresh oysters.
The Right Stuff 2023 is unusual, an old vine sauvignon blanc (chenin blanc from old vines is more usual), with grapes from 35-year-old heritage vines part naturally fermented in oak, part in clay amphorae, then blended and matured in the clay for 12 months.
The result is easy drinking but complex — “interesting” in a good way, with flinty minerality and soft tropical and citrus fruit.
It shows how some ageing can deliver a very different white wine to the usual crisp ’n fresh examples, making it great with food — those oysters calling again.
There’s the Old Vine Chenin 2019 (note the vintage!), like The Right Stuff sporting a Platter’s 4.5*, subtle and elegant with delicate pineapple, nutty notes and a touch of caramelised fruit. Seriously delicious.
In fact, most of Kanu’s current releases are from older vintages, held back and matured for enjoyment on release, a reminder that wine is often best enjoyed when it’s had some time to rest.
NuEra 2017 is an intriguing, fragrant and floral shiraz-mourvèdre blend — smooth and silky but bold with layers of complexity, dark fruit, white pepper, lavender; just sublime.
Saphyr 2018 another really interesting one — a blend of cabernet sauvignon, petit syrah, Sangiovese, shiraz, merlot, grenache noir, mourvèdre and tempranillo. It’s quite a mouthful, but it’s a mélange intentionally made, intricately weaving the diverse grapes into an integrated whole of dark, juicy fruit, pepper, spice and fynbos-like herbs, a touch of savouriness and chalky minerality, big and bold, drinkable now, but could go another 20 years with ease.
Easy drinking and light, bursting with cherries, Rockwood Red 2024 is great value at around R130. Serve it lightly chilled for a relaxed Sunday afternoon picnic — just like we did at The Wine Shed.
The Herald
VINE TIME | Learning new stuff in a fun experience at The Wine Shed
The Herald
