GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

The Feather Market Organ Society presents Italian organist Salvatore Pronesti who will hold an organ recital at the Feather Market Centre on Sunday at 3pm.

BATHURST ART FAIR

The Bathurst Art Fair will take place in Bathurst from Friday to Sunday.

On Friday there will be the opening of galleries, with cheese and wine, at 6pm.

On Saturday guests can look forward to carious demos, artists at work, coffee and eats.

End off on Sunday with a champagne breakfast and a dot art workshop.

Visitors to the open studio event can experience and participate in throwing ceramic pots, bleach dying shirts, sewing toys, life drawings, painting with ink, lino printing, upcycling junk, making bonsai trees, art with dots and more.

The three-day programme is jam packed with creative fun.

ORGAN RECITALS

Playing on the large Feather Market organ, Pronesti will treat listeners to a lovely programme titled The Brilliance of Italian Style.

Entry for non-members is R50, R40 for pensioners, and free to members, pupils and students.

There is safe parking in front of City Hall.

Inquiries: Prof Albert, 082-726-9595

Salvatore Pronesti will also visit Kariega as part of his concert tour.

He will be joined by Liesel Murphy for a duo concert on Tuesday November 11 at NG Kerk Uitenhage-Moedergemeente at 7pm.

Tickets will be sold at the door on the night of the concert at R70 for adults, R50 for pensioners, and R40 for children.

Inquiries: Liesel, 073-731-7785

MARKETS

Gqeberha’s Sappershoek Market will be a potter’s market to be held at Sappershoek hall, Schoenmakerskop, on Saturday, from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy crafts by local potters, food trucks and a chilled vibe.

The Gorge artisan market will be held at Slipperfields at the foot of the Lady Slipper mountain on Sunday, from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy a glorious celebration of homemade, fresh and local creations.

Discover quality artisanal goods, gourmet food, handcrafted treasures and lifestyle products.

Pets are welcome.

The Windsong Bohemian Market will take place at Holmeleigh Farm on Saturday, from 9.30am to 2pm.

This is a quirky bohemian market featuring food trucks, locally handcrafted goods, a farm pub and fun activities.

Safe parking is available and public entrance is free.

Inquiries: Zahn, 062-870-9294

SAFETY IN EXPRESSION

Safety in Expression presents “Decode the Worry: Understanding Anxiety”.

These workshops, designed for ages 13 to 18, helps teens understand what anxiety really is, recognise how it shows up in their lives, and to learn practical ways to cope and build confidence.

Workshops will be held at 175 Cape Road, two sessions per week, from December 2 to December 11 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Participants will engage in four interactive workshops exploring: What is Anxiety? (December 2); Getting to know my anxiety (December 4); Understanding self-esteem and the power of self-talk (December 9); and Ways to support myself through anxiety (December 11).

There is limited space available.

The cost is R150 per session.

RSVP by November 20 on 081-838- 5387

DIABETES MEETINGS

The Malabar Wellness group will meet at the Malabar Community Centre minor hall in Haworthia Drive on Tuesday November 11 at 7pm.

The guest speaker is podiatrist Stuart Alexander, who will talk on “The Diabetic Foot — What’s New".

Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457 4576

The Springdale Wellness Group will meet at the Gospel Hall, on the corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia streets, on Tuesday November 11 at 7pm.

The topic of the group discussion is “The challenge and victories of 2025″.

Inquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394

The Port Elizabeth branch of the Diabetes Wellness Group will meet at the Caritas Service Centre in West Street, Newton Park, on Wednesday November 12 at 7.15pm for 7.30pm.

The topic of discussion will be “Living well with diabetes”.

Inquiries: Martin or Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810

