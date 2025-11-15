‘An Isithatha Christmas’ brings festive cheer to Walmer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FAMILY CHRISTMAS FUN: Gemma Barnard Productions, in partnership with the Isithatha Theatre, are set to host 'An Isithatha Christmas'. Tuning up to share the joy are cast members, back from left, Sive Plaatjie, Vanessa Smith, Yolande Farrow, Mark Phelps, Xabi Ndodana, and organiser Gemma Barnard (organiser). In the front are younger cast members Olivia D’Arcy, Soneziwe Mali and Hazel Scherer

Step into the magic of the festive season with An Isithatha Christmas — a feel-good show that blends music, laughter, spoken word and the true spirit of giving.

Presented by the Isithatha Theatre in Walmer and Gemma Barnard Productions, the show promises an evening packed with favourite Christmas classics, from contemporary hits such as Santa Tell Me, Last Christmas and It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, to timeless carols such as O Holy Night and Ding Dong Merrily on High.

There’s something for everyone in this joyful celebration of the season.

But this isn’t just any Christmas concert — it’s a show with a cause.

The event aims to raise funds for the Isithatha Theatre, as well as for Gemma Barnard Productions.

And in keeping with the season of giving, the organisers have also partnered with the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL), encouraging audience members to bring along donations of pet food, treats, or blankets to help animals in need.

Performances will run from November 30 to December 2, with a special matinee on November 30 from 2-4pm.

Bookings are now open on the Isithatha website, with tickets priced at R100 per person (plus a R2.50 service fee).

Producer and well-known theatre personality Lesley Barnard said the name, An Isithatha Christmas, was chosen to honour the nonprofit theatre that has become a cultural hub for the community.

“It has become a lovely little cultural hub including shows from the National Arts Festival, one-man shows, and multi-cultural productions.

“A lot of work comes from the nearby townships as well,” Barnard said.

“That creative hub is for everybody — all ages, cultures, all creatives.

“It’s a massive building that needs upkeep, so I said to Sharon Rother, founder of the Isithatha Theatre, ‘how about I do this show for both of us, and we’ll call it An Isithatha Christmas?’”

Barnard said all profits would be shared with the theatre as a way to thank the playhouse for providing a home to their Christmas show — and to many other worthy productions throughout the year.

The production brings together a cast of talented local performers, with Mark Phelps as musical director and Barnard as producer.

Joining them on stage will be Xabi Ndodana, Sive Plaatjie, Yolande Farrow, and Vanessa Smith, along with a group of enthusiastic children from the Rother Swain Drama Studio.

“We wanted the show to be for all ages — something families can enjoy together,” Barnard said.

“It’s not a big musical, but a gentle Christmas celebration with popular songs and carols presented in a fun, light-hearted way.”

Audiences can also look forward to some adorable — and unpredictable — moments from the youngest performers.

“The little ones have a sweet poem about baking cookies for Santa,” Barnard said.

“Sometimes they get it right, sometimes they don’t — but that’s what makes it so endearing. Parents love seeing that spontaneity.”

With festive favourites, family fun and a generous dose of community spirit, An Isithatha Christmas promises to be a holiday highlight for Nelson Mandela Bay — reminding everyone what the season is truly about: joy, kindness and togetherness.

The Herald