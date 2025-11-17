Eastern Cape rapper finds his voice again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RESILIENT RETURN: East London-based rapper Lutho 'Excess SA' Tauzeni, whose latest album 'Moments' marks his return to music after a long creative silence

When Lutho Tauzeni, better known as Excess SA, first started rapping with his friends at a spaza shop in Qonce, it was just something fun to do after school, but it later become his expressive outlet.

Now 34 and based in East London, Tauzeni has found his rhythm again after years of setbacks and silence.

His most recent album, Moments, released in December 2024, marked his return to music and a personal comeback from a long battle with depression.

“I had to go through a lot to find my voice again, and music helped me speak when I didn’t have the words.”

Tauzeni grew up in Tolofiyeni, where he spent most of his childhood indoors, listening to all kinds of music.

“I was a quiet child, always by myself, drawn to sound,” he said.

His mother, a teacher, later bought a house in Club View, where Tauzeni’s story with hip-hop began.

In his new neighbourhood he found a group of friends who spent afternoons freestyling at the spaza shop.

One day, they asked him to join in. He said the moment he did, they were blown away.

“From then on, I was the one who always had to freestyle.”

Those playful sessions shaped his talent.

“When I was in grade 7 and had a really bad toothache, my mom took me to the dentist, but before that, we stopped at the mall.

“I saw an Eminem CD at Musica and begged her to buy it.

“She said, ‘You can choose the CD or the dentist’. I chose the CD.

“Later that night, the pain came back. But it was worth it.”

By the time he reached grade 11, Tauzeni said he had started writing everything down — thoughts, emotions, frustrations, and letting them out in rhyme.

In 2011, he moved to East London and began taking music more seriously.

Four years later, he released his first professional track, Oh My Gahd, produced by 911 Towerz, the producer behind Cassper Nyovest’s hit Doc Shebeleza, a tribute to the late kwaito veteran of the same name.

The single gained attention and gave him a sense of purpose.

“Music was the only place I felt understood, because it allowed me to talk about what I go through, about being misunderstood, and the things people don’t always want to say,” Tauzeni said.

“I didn’t record anything for a while, as I had to rebuild myself,”

Then came 2020, the pandemic, personal struggles, and a long creative silence.

“I went into a dark space, then depression took over.

By 2024, things began to change as he found his way back to the studio and started working on Moments, an eight-track project he spent two years crafting.

He said the album became a space for him to tell his story honestly.

Pressure, one of the tracks on the album, stands out as a reflection on survival, pain, and the strength it takes to keep going.

Tauzeni is now working with Eastern Cape rapper and producer YXNG Vision, with the pair managed by Malume Womdantso, while working on a joint EP expected to drop in early 2026.

