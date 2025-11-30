GARDEN ROUTE | Kudos to the Knysna heroes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KNYSNA SUPERSTARS: People from the community who have made a difference to the town were recognised, along with members of Visit Knysna and the municipality

The small town of Knysna makes news for negative reasons, such as water problems, service delivery issues and political turmoil.

So it’s lovely when something cheerful comes along like a recent initiative by the Knysna municipality to showcase local people who try their best to make Knysna a better place.

In August this year a hard-hitting television programme said that “Knysna, jewel of the Garden Route, had been poisoned, that it was in a steady state of decline”.

Yes, there is some sad truth in that.

In some parts of the estuary the e-coli count is higher than it should be for safety reasons, and residents are faced with a barrage of homeless people living on the streets, acting up as car guards and generally harassing people.

Half way through writing this, I popped out and one of these idiots on tik jumped right in front of my car. I try not to swear, but, really, something has to be done about these thugs!

The George Rex Road to Knysna Heads and Leisure Island is a disgrace, especially since these are suburbs for the well-heeled.

Every time I drive to Leisure Isle for one of our best walks here around the island with views of the estuary, I have the same thought as I literally bounce along the road trying to avoid humps, bumps and holes — how is it even possible that home owners who drive this road daily put up with it?

Residents got together in 2023 and managed some repairs to the tune of R70,000, but that’s long gone. The road is as horrible as ever and there are no prospects of it being fixed anytime soon.

That’s a shame because now in holiday season visitors flock to the Knysna Heads, and unfortunately there is no way of avoiding this road, which also gives a lousy impression of the town.

I was quite shocked when we took a drive up to Knysna Heights the other day because here are more roads pitted with potholes, leading to yet another upmarket suburb.

But now to focus on the positive.

Media were invited to a function last week at the Turbine Hotel on behalf of Visit Knysna, which is the tourism arm of the municipality.

The “This is Knysna” digital campaign has been rolled out to honour people who keep believing in the town and keep trying to make it better.

Lungiswa Goya, manager of economic development and tourism, reiterated the importance of the community and the municipality working together.

“We need to collaborate to showcase the best of our destination,” Goya said.

“The residents have an important role to play and their actions, as much as our initiatives, help us shape the destination and the visitor experience.

“We appreciate the contributions of private institutions and hope that we can continue and build this relationship.”

The This is Knysna campaign is a digital initiative, a collection of video interviews with people here whose actions have made a positive contribution to the greater Knysna area and helped shape the visitor experience.

“Whether a tourism experience has been made, a nationally recognised farmer’s market created, a mosaic or art route made, or improving the town’s gardens, they all [the individuals] play a role in the visitor’s experience. We recognise them and thank them,” Goya said.

Goya was happy to share that a report from the social media monitoring company, Sprout Social, has indicated that the digital campaign, launched at the beginning of September, has generated more than one million impressions, 33,930 engagements, reached more than 49,000 people and resulted in Visit Knysna receiving 954 messages.

Judy and Mark Dixon (her son) were featured for their contribution to the preservation of wildlife.

Mark is a well-known Knysna marine biologist, nature guide and founder of the Strandloper Project.

He spends his days surveying the coastline, tracking the health of local reefs, collecting data on micro-plastics and abandoned fishing gear, and sharing his deep knowledge of the ocean and forests with visitors and residents.

His work blends science, conservation and community education, and he has become one of the region’s most trusted voices on the state of the Garden Route’s natural environment.

Judy is a Sedgefield-based marine biologist and field guide who leads guided walks along the coastline at Gericke’s Point and Swartvlei Beach.

She takes small groups out on moon-lit or low-tide explorations of the rock pools, showing the hidden world of shells, seaweeds, starfish and octopuses.

I have had the privilege of doing one of these trips with her and she turns a beach walk into a lesson in how the Garden Route’s shoreline really works.

She has been doing these low-tide excursions for 28 years and they are so popular she is booked well into 2026 already.

Jessica Seath is a marine scientist and programme manager at the Knysna Estuary Research Foundation, where she focuses on understanding and protecting the health of the estuary.

Her work ranges from monitoring water quality and biodiversity to studying fish nurseries, seagrasses and birdlife, and looking at how human activity shapes the system.

She works across research, education and conservation, often out in the field gathering data or engaging with local communities.

Jessica has become one of the clear voices explaining how this beautiful, much-loved estuary actually functions — and why it needs careful looking after.

Jackie Weaver is the chair of Masithandane, the Sedgefield-based non-profit organisation started in 2006 that supports vulnerable people across the Karatara and Sedge area.

Over the last 10 years I have been in Knysna, I have seen what an angel on earth she really is.

Under her guidance the organisation provides home-based care, food support, skills training, early childhood development and community upliftment projects.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: People who have made a significant contribution to the town of Knysna form part of a digital video collection ‘This is Knysna’ (Supplied)

She also oversees Masithandane’s well-known mosaic art initiative, which creates jobs, builds skills and brings colour and pride to public spaces around Sedgefield.

Emzini Township Tours (founded in 2008) is a three-hour guided experience through the township in Knysna, led by Ella Mapurisa and Penny Mainwaring.

During the tour, visitors get to visit a preschool, meet local shop owners, see everyday life in the township and enjoy tea at Ella’s home, where you’ll learn a few Xhosa phrases, drumming and singing.

What makes the tour truly stand out is its social mission — profits help run a safe house for children, support skills training and animal-welfare projects in the community.

Paul Bruins, known as “Panorama Paul”, is a Knysna-based landscape photographer who creates sweeping fine-art panoramas of the forests and coastline.

Semi-retired and living on the edge of the indigenous forest, he spends his days chasing light and mood, producing images that capture the beautiful Garden Route.

Revive Knysna is an astonishing volunteer-driven NPO founded by Paula Wishart and Gail Sofianos in 2021, with volunteers like Ilse van Staden, who have become important organisers and ambassadors for the project.

These are people who put their money where their mouth is and instead of complaining, they decided to step in and uplift their town.

The organisation tackles practical projects that make an immediate difference — cleaning neglected areas, planting gardens, restoring small public spaces and supporting community safety initiatives.

With more than 25 projects already completed, Revive Knysna has become a visible force for a cleaner, greener and more welcoming town, fuelled entirely by volunteers, donations and local goodwill.

Then there’s Wild Oats Community Farmers’ Market which was founded in 1999 by two friends, Rose Brettell and Sue Garner, who wanted to create a place where local farmers and producers could sell directly to the public.

Their simple idea grew into one of the Garden Route’s most loved Saturday traditions, with fresh vegetables, home-baked breads, cheeses and all sorts of food available to eat at the wooden benches under the trees.

This vision turned Wild Oats into far more than a market — it’s a weekly meeting place where the Sedgefield community comes together. Overseas visitors make a point of including a visit to this market.

Helena Gerber, former chair of the Knysna Arts Society, has been one of the driving forces behind the revival of art in the town.

Under her leadership the society helped launch major public-art projects, including the large Kringe in ’n Bos mural.

Gerber has been responsible for breathing life into the Knysna Art Route which showcases local studios, galleries and outdoor installations.

Through her gallery café, Art on Queen, Helena has also created a welcoming space where artists and residents meet, exhibit and collaborate.

Her work has helped weave creativity back into the heart of Knysna’s town centre. She is like a breath of fresh air that blows through the town.

Goya concluded the presentation by saying the municipality are “trying something new, something positive and something that works like this new digital campaign”.

To view videos of the respective people chosen to be in this campaign go to Visit Knysna’s Facebook (@visitknysna) and Instagram (@visitknysna) pages, and on YouTube (visitknysna).

For more information on the campaign, email info@visitknysna.co.za or call Visit Knysna on +27 (44) 382 5510.

