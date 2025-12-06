Connections spark at Gqeberha’s first speed-dating event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When you are new to a city, you quickly learn that the best way to settle in is to say “yes” to things you would usually scroll past.

So when I spotted an advert for Gqeberha’s first-ever speed-dating event on social media, something in me said, “Why not?”

Hosted at a cosy coffee shop in Newton Park, the event promised exactly five minutes per conversation and a chance to meet people you would not ordinarily bump into.

I wasn’t there to find my soulmate, but I was open to trying something new, something fun, and something that made sense for a woman finding her feet in a new city.

The room filled with a buzz of strangers pretending not to be nervous.

The bell rang — and suddenly, I was in the deep end, six men, six conversations, and five minutes each to decide on a possible first date.

Our host provided us with a notes page to write our thoughts down (or maybe even exchange numbers with our dates) and a small list of questions to ask if we needed some prompting.

What unfolded was a series of five-minute encounters, each offering a brief window into someone else’s life.

Some left me smiling, some scratching my head, and some … well, all I could do was side-eye and judge silently.

The six ‘dates’:

The baby-faced 24-year-old

Sweet, polite, and genuinely enthusiastic. But the moment he said he was 24, something in my brain just switched off. As a 31-year-old, the age gap felt a little awkward. The only common ground was that we were both from East London, but that simply wasn’t enough to outweigh that I mentally categorised him as too young for me. He was lovely, just born in the wrong decade.

The soul whisperer

From the moment he walked in, bandana and all, I knew I was in for something … special. He came in hot with the spiritual energy. The bandana on his head should have been the first sign. He started speaking about connecting with my soul through my body. Intense? Yes. Entertaining? Absolutely. He definitely got brownie points for making me laugh though.

Mr Nice Guy (on paper)

He drives a motorcycle, was polite, attentive, and genuinely friendly — the kind of guy you describe as “really nice” because there’s simply nothing else to add. There was nothing wrong with him, but also nothing memorable enough to spark anything beyond mild interest. Somehow, even the explanation of the massive tattoo on his arm didn’t grab my attention. I’m positive he’s someone’s type, just not mine.

The forced-chat guy

He wasn’t rude, weird, or unpleasant, but nothing clicked. The conversation felt like we were both politely entertaining each other while counting down the seconds. No spark, no chemistry, not even a flicker of intrigue. Just two strangers trying to make five minutes pass gracefully. Cute, but zero charm (perhaps from either of us) unfortunately.

The almost Prince Charming

Finally, someone I genuinely vibed with. Charming, funny, easy to talk to. He complimented my eyes and smile and said all the right things naturally. I genuinely laughed for the first time the whole evening, and I had high hopes. There was a spark … until he mentioned he’d gotten out of a relationship just two weeks ago. The connection was real, but the timing was waving a bright red flag.

Our lovely host, the mastermind behind the idea, Keshnee Govender, reflected on the evening, saying it was enough of a success to warrant more events like this.

“The age group was a tough one to navigate because we didn’t want to exclude anyone, but we also didn’t want extreme age gaps.

“For our first event, we went with a younger crowd, thinking they’d be more open to trying something new.

“There’s still a stigma around speed dating, especially among that age group who think it makes them seem desperate, when it’s really just a fun way to meet people you wouldn’t normally cross paths with.

“Our biggest challenge was simply getting people to be brave enough to try it for the first time.

“Even so, the interest was clear, and we hope participants left with a new experience, a potential match, or even just a new friendship,” she said.

I didn’t leave with a match or a whirlwind love story, but I did walk away with a few laughs and a pleasant evening out.

Speed dating may not lead to you finding your soulmate, but it delivers what swiping can’t — genuine, in-person conversation and the immediate sense of whether chemistry exists.

