SA’s top Uber Eats user spent R465,320 in a year - Fried chicken still nation’s No.1 craving

Report shows that the Uber Eats app saved consumers more than 12.7-million hours by delivering meals and groceries directly to their door.

South Africans ordered boldly and, in at least one case, extravagantly in 2025. Uber Eats’ latest Cravings Report reveals that the country’s top user spent a jaw-dropping R465,320 on the app this year.

The super-user made 2,772 orders, averaging more than seven orders a day, placing them firmly in a league of their own. They were not alone: 1,245 South Africans placed 365 or more orders, at least one every single day.

The report captures how the country ate, celebrated and expressed itself through delivery apps, as convenience continued to shape daily life.

According to Uber’s 2023 Economic Impact Report, consumers saved more than 12.7-million hours by having meals and groceries delivered directly to their door.

Fried chicken: still the national obsession

Fried chicken extended its unbeaten streak as South Africa’s most searched item, topping searches in every city. Paired with pap, it was the country’s most-ordered meal, while malva pudding kept its spot as South Africa’s favourite dessert.

Love letters in the notes section

Food remained a language of affection. Valentine’s week saw thousands of curated orders sent to partners and family often accompanied by emotional notes that read like diary entries. One user placed the same date-night order every week of the year; another ordered “for two” more than 500 times.

Big splurges, big savings

The most expensive single order was a R17,773 tequila purchase. One Uber One subscriber, on the other hand, saved more than R20,000 in discounts across the year.

Couriers break records

Drivers also delivered at pace. One courier completed 8,250 trips, while another travelled nearly 50,000km. The fastest delivery, a peach rooibos iced tea, arrived in just 48 seconds.

Caps-lock cravings

Notes ranged from emphatic “BREAST ONLY” typed more than 50 times to strongly opinionated “NO CORIANDER!! NO PEPPERS!!” repeated 16 times.

Cape Town led late-night ordering, while Durban claimed the title of vegan capital with more than 21,000 plant-based orders.

Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa GM Ntsoaki Nsibanyoni said the report shows how “South Africans embrace convenience with personality”.

“We’re excited to keep delivering moments of joy — from everyday meals to unforgettable surprises", said Nsibanyoni

TimesLIVE