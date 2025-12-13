Aspiring actress hosts gala to fund theatre dreams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEW OPPORTUNITY: Hannah Stiglingh’s passion for performing is taking her far

What does an aspiring actress do when she earns a sought-after scholarship to Waterfront Theatre School and needs funds to make her dream a reality?

She turns to her mom, her theatre family, and the community that raised her, and puts on a show, of course.

From her first steps on stage as a four-year-old ballerina, to her acclaimed leading role as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray and beyond, there was no doubt that 19-year-old Hannah Stiglingh’s passion for performing would take her far.

Now, it’s time for the next big leap beyond Nelson Mandela Bay.

Stiglingh and her proud mother, Annaline, have brought together the “who’s who” of the local theatre community for a gala fundraiser called Galaxy: A Night of Stars, which will take place at 7pm on January 3 2026 at the Savoy Theatre.

To help raise funds for accommodation and living expenses, Stiglingh and Annaline have put together a dazzling line-up of local stars for the fundraising show.

Galaxy will light up the Savoy stage with five very special hosts guiding audiences through a spectacular variety showcase.

Bay icons Robin Williams, Rose Cowpar, Marlene Pieterse, Les Speyers and Sharon Rother — each having played a meaningful role in Stiglingh’s artistic journey — will take the lead in celebrating her next chapter.

The line-up of performers truly offers something for everyone, featuring some of the Bay’s finest talent: Annaline Stiglingh, Niqui Cloete-Barrass, Paul Leonard, Bennie Gerber, Fiks Mahola, Melissa Leander, Alayna Leander, Isabelle Kramer, Matt and Sharné Osborne, Marelize Barnard, Caeleigh Heradien, Dance Dynamics, Movimiento Constante Dance Company, and the leading lady herself, Stiglingh.

Stiglingh’s love for performing began at home with her mom — beloved St George’s Primary School drama teacher and well-known local performer, Annaline, who jokes that “Hannah came out of the womb singing!”.

This was not surprising as her mom found out she was pregnant moments before walking on stage.

As her mother, teacher and number one fan, Annaline said: “I’ve watched her work tirelessly to turn her dreams into reality, and seeing her shine on stage fills me with indescribable pride.

“Her dedication, courage, and love for the arts inspire me every single day.”

For Stiglingh, the pull of the stage has always been undeniable.

“I have this fire inside of me that just erupts when I perform and sing; it’s difficult to put into words.

“I never imagined having this incredible opportunity to study performing arts at Waterfront, it is quite literally a dream come true and I cannot wait to begin my four-year journey in the beautiful city of Cape Town.”

Stiglingh set her sights on a stage career and auditioned for Waterfront Theatre School, run by TV and stage legend Delia Sainsbury, wowing the panel with her powerful vocals and superb acting skills.

She secured one of the institution’s limited and highly coveted bursaries.

Waterfront Theatre School has a formidable reputation when it comes to producing young professionals in the performing arts and is acknowledged both nationally and internationally as a centre of excellence.

Tickets for Galaxy cost R160, available online via Webtickets or at any Pick ‘n Pay store.

Every cent raised goes directly toward helping Stiglingh take up her place at the Waterfront school and to pursue the future she’s worked so hard to build.

For more information about Galaxy, group bookings, or to offer support, contact Annaline on 083-693-2061.

The Herald