Youth festive season plans: A rebellion against excess

The festive season will be a quieter, intentional holiday for university students, according to a research report.
Economic pressure, emotional fatigue and a shift toward small gatherings is the plan this year, instead of the traditional end-of-year splurge by 18 to 25 year olds.
Greg Potterton from Boo! Campus Media said: “The big shopping baskets, big parties and big spending simply don’t match the emotional and financial reality of 2025. They’re choosing micro-gifts, micro-gatherings and micro-moments, and it is incredibly intentional.”
Drawing on the findings of campus fieldwork, digital behaviour tracking and 400 qualitative touchpoints across universities, he said the trend is an end-of-year break built around emotional preservation, not consumption.
This includes plans for:
• Mini-gifting: R80–R150 personalised gifts, often handmade or curated;
• Experience-light celebrations: picnics, sunset walks and at-home gatherings replacing expensive outings;
• Emotional minimalism: fewer plans, fewer people, less pressure;
• Quiet joy rituals: skincare routines, candles, playlists, daily iced drinks, journaling.
“Instead of chasing status items, Gen Z is investing in stability, calm and connection. This mirrors a broader shift in youth culture where wellness, mental health and emotional energy rank higher than material display.”
Potterton said the tough economic climate is a factor, but it is not the whole picture. For many young people, it is about designing a season they can cope with, not perform for.
“This generation is incredibly self-aware. They know what drains them and what sustains them. Tthey are creating a festive season with less pressure and more grounding. It is a quiet rebellion against holiday excess.”
With Gen Z on track to hold significant consumer influence by 2030, he said the shift sends a strong signal to brands.
“Bigger does not equal better for youth audiences. Brands that tap into intentionality, emotional ease and low-cost delight will win relevance.”
The company’s Gen Z Futures Report released last month showed many students are living on budgets of under R5,000 a month which they are supplementing with side hustles. They mainly spend on data, airtime, food, drinks, beauty, gadgets and entertainment.
TimesLIVE
