How to be less stressed this December

At this time of year, many of us are looking forward to a well-earned break. Unfortunately our brains have other ideas.
“The brain is wired for survival, not happiness. When there are too many expectations, too much uncertainty, or too many emotional triggers, the brain shifts into protection mode. That’s when we see stress, panic, irritability or even depression showing up,” says neurofeedback specialist Kerry Rudman.
“If you do feel overwhelmed, remember you’re not weak, dramatic, or failing. Your brain is trying to keep you safe. Once you understand what’s happening biologically, you can make choices that support you instead of shame you.”
She advises:
- Take four slow, deep breaths to activate the vagus nerve and lower cortisol levels;
- Work out what (and who) triggers your stress reaction and find ways to protect yourself from them;
- You may be on holiday, but the brain prefers routine to chaos, so try to have regular waking and sleeping, and meal times;
- Don’t activate your catastrophe-obsessed amygdala, ground yourself in facts; and
- Be social rather than isolating yourself.
