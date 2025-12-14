How to be less stressed this December

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you do feel overwhelmed, remember you’re not weak, dramatic, or failing — your brain is trying to keep you safe, says neurofeedback specialist Kerry Rudman. Stock photo.

At this time of year, many of us are looking forward to a well-earned break. Unfortunately our brains have other ideas.

“The brain is wired for survival, not happiness. When there are too many expectations, too much uncertainty, or too many emotional triggers, the brain shifts into protection mode. That’s when we see stress, panic, irritability or even depression showing up,” says neurofeedback specialist Kerry Rudman.

“If you do feel overwhelmed, remember you’re not weak, dramatic, or failing. Your brain is trying to keep you safe. Once you understand what’s happening biologically, you can make choices that support you instead of shame you.”

She advises: