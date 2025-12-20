Rhinos and lionesses: A day at Amakhala Reserve

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s easy to forget that you’re less than an hour away from the centre of Gqeberha and minutes from the N2 to Makhanda, when you’re captivated by a 2.5-tonne male white rhinoceros, dried mud flaking off his flanks and snout, calmly snoozing in the grass a literal stone’s throw from your safari vehicle.

The occasional huff from his big square mouth and flick of a tufted ear are the only signs that this behemoth of the bush is paying any attention to the awed human beings gazing upon and photographing his majesty.

TALL STORY: Stripes ‘n spots … zebra and giraffe. (KATE VENTER)

Just behind him, half-concealed by the thicket, a female white rhino and her calf, about a year old, are lumbering off, their behinds looking as if they’d bought their jeans three sizes too big.

Not far off are zebra, impala and giraffe going about their business, while the red hartebeest stop their grazing to give us inquisitive stares.

NAP TIME: Snoozing white rhino. (KATE VENTER)

It’s a magnificent sight, but not the only highlight of our day safari on Amakhala Game Reserve, a Big 5 experience offered by Lion Roars Hotels & Lodges which operates Bukela and Hlosi lodges on the reserve.

Early summer is “lambing season” in the Eastern Cape bush and a brilliant time to visit if you want to experience the cuteness of baby animals.

We saw fluffy mini-zebras suckling on and sheltering against their mamas, newly-born impala and red hartebeest still wobbly on their spindly legs, a warthog mom with three tiny “pumbaas” trotting alongside, and an ostrich couple guarding their chicks.

KEEPING WATCH: A pair of lionesses guard their kill of a warthog. (KATE VENTER)

These sightings come with fascinating information — how nature disguises ostrich chicks as mini-porcupines to deter predators; why a giraffe’s droppings have a dent in them; how not to mistake a black-headed heron for a blue crane (rookie mistake, but no shaming here); and why we are driving over what looks like beach sand miles away from the sea.

In fact, when we set off, the safety briefing from rangers Ambe Jacobs and Abi Jansen van Rensburg also came with strict instructions to ask as many questions as we liked, and the advice that “there’s no such thing as a stupid question on safari”.

OFF BEATEN TRACK: Game viewing on a day safari at Amakhala Game Reserve. (KATE VENTER)

And then we set off with Ambe at the wheel on his self-described “Safari Ferrari”, setting the tone for fun and interesting experiences, though the vehicle was actually a hardy Toyota Landcruiser and the pace hardly Ferrari-like.

The pace did pick up though, when the radio crackled with news that the resident lionesses were active in the vicinity of Hlosi Lodge.

WARM WELCOME: A smiling welcome for lunch at Hlosi Lodge. (KATE VENTER)

We caught glimpses of them in the distance as our guides predicted their movement and circled the vehicle ever closer, making us feel like active participants in a “lion hunt”.

The adrenaline picked up and binoculars and long lenses scanned the bush, spotting flashes of running golden fur.

IN NATURE: Zebra on the plains. (KATE VENTER)

And then one of our party spotted two lionesses settled in a sandy hollow in the thicket, one subduing a still-twitching warthog, while the other lazily licked her lips, yawned and seemed heartily disinterested.

There was movement in the bush behind them — a glimpse of a third lioness — and then they all slowly retreated into the bush, leaving the now-dead warthog behind.

IN GOOD HANDS: Guide Ambe Jacobs talking about a giraffe carcass spotted on safari. (KATE VENTER)

“They weren’t really hungry, just having a bit of fun,” said one of our guides, a reminder of the similar behaviour of our much smaller domestic cats at home.

Whether it’s talking about serious matters of modern-day conservation, the threat of rhino poaching, or ancient geological evolution, or insights into what we see in front of us — fluffy yellow blossoms on thorn trees, animal behaviour, how to identify an animal from its dung, the colours of a bird’s wing or the stripes on an impala’s rump — our guides were impressively informed.

DINING AREA: Lunch at Hlosi Lodge. (KATE VENTER)

On the road back to Hlosi Lodge for lunch, we spot the now-awake male rhino plodding towards the female and calf; zebra and bokkies scattering as he approaches, the female rhino shifting to shield her youngster — bush dynamics in play, and making a neat circle in the story of our experience.

MAIN COURSE: Juicy beef burgers on the lunch menu. (KATE VENTER)

The safari vehicles are equipped for rain, as happened towards the end of our drive.

The vehicles are roofed, and we were given warm, insulated ponchos to keep us dry.

SWEET TREAT: Decadent chocolate brownies on the lunch menu. (KATE VENTER)

Nonetheless, after getting a bit damp and a fruitless attempt at a cheetah sighting (the big cats were likely sheltering, who could blame them?), we were glad to be welcomed by smiling faces and roaring fires at Hlosi.

Welcome drinks were handed out, there is a locally-flavoured menu to choose from — lamb curry bunny chow, milk tart, a juicy beef burger, vegan and gluten-free options, decadent chocolate brownie — and with tummies and hearts full (and the rain ponchos thoughtfully tumble-dried while we ate) we set out somewhat reluctantly to return to base and our cars and homeward.

A day safari at Amakhala is a great family outing, especially to engage youngsters in our natural heritage in the Eastern Cape and for them to see animals in real-life that they might only have seen in storybooks or animated movies.

It’s an ideal day excursion for hosting visiting family and friends from overseas, a quick breakaway from the rat-race into nature for a corporate team, or for a visitor on a tight schedule who doesn’t have time for an overnight stay.

Our experience lived up to the billing of “experiencing the Eastern Cape wild in one unforgettable day”.

Amakhala is about 50 minutes (±70km) drive from Gqeberha. Follow directions to Leeuwenbosch Country House and meet at the welcome centre.

There are half and full-day safari options, priced from R2,150 per person.

LOCAL IS LEKKER: Local crafts for sale to welcome day safari visitors. (KATE VENTER)

The package includes hot drinks and fruit juice on arrival, bottled water, guided three-hour morning safari and lunch with dessert and soft drinks.

The safaris accommodate children over the age of six, but arrangements can be made for groups with younger children.

A full-day safari, which adds a second 1.5-hour game drive after lunch, is available in the summer months, up to April 30 2026.

Bookings and more info: daysafaris@amakhala.co.za / 083990451 / www.lionroars.com

