Baby on board — Mzansi celebs who welcomed babies in 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On August 15 Sho Majozi revealed she welcomed her first bundle of joy.

It’s been a baby boom in celebville all year, with some faves becoming first-time parents and others growing their families.

Here’s a look at celebrities who welcomed bundles of joy in 2025:

Cassper Nyovest

The rapper took to his timeline the day after Christmas to announce he and his wife Pulane welcomed their first child together, weeks after unveiling their pregnancy at his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert in the Free State.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2024, took to their timeline on Christmas Day to make the announcement and share images of their newborn girl.

This makes Cassper a father of two as he shares a son with his ex-girlfriend Thobeka Major.

Yonda Thomas

On September 25 actor Yonda and Taz Emeran revealed they welcomed their first child together.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple announced the news, sharing a picture of their newborn’s feet with the caption: “Our prayers answered.”

Buntu Petse

Actress Buntu and her husband Londa Mavundla announced the arrival of their newborn in March.

The couple, who revealed they were expecting a boy in November 2024, shared black and white photos holding their little one.

Galaletsang Koffman and Tsitsi Chiumya

In early March actress Galaletsang and comedian Tsitsi announced they welcomed their bundle of joy.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post, sharing a picture of their newborn.

Mlungisi Mathe

Actor Mlungisi and his wife Nonduduzo announced the arrival of their bundle of joy in February.

The doting parents took to their timeline to share a picture of their baby boy with the caption: “Fam’ please welcome Mnotho Lebone. We thank God for a healthy baby boy.”

Khanyiso Jaceni

Singer Khanyisa revealed she welcomed her first child in May and shared precious mommy-and-me moments on her timeline.

Eben Etzebeth and Anlia

In late October Springbok star Eben and his wife Anlia wlecomed their second child, Lia.

Khosi Ngema

Actress Khosi shared the first picture of her bundle of joy after announcing her pregnancy in October.

Ntando Radzuma

On November 11, Miss SA 2016 Ntando Radzuma (née Kunene) took to her timeline to share images from her pregnancy photoshoot when announcing the news with the caption: “To a season that was, and a blessing now in our arms.”

In 2019 she welcomed son Oyinkosi with her then husband, gospel star Khaya Mthethwa.

Sho Majozi

On August 15 Sho revealed she welcomed her first bundle of joy after her decision to become a choice mom.

The John Cena hit maker took to her timeline to share images of her pregnancy photoshoot, unveiling her baby bump and of her cuddling her newborn.

“You all go ahead and enjoy Friday without me. My dream to become a mom has finally come true,” she captioned the post.

BBM stars Gash1 and Thato Mthombeni

On October 14 Big Brother Mzansi season 3 contestants Brandon, popularly known as “Gash1″, and Thato revealed they welcomed their first child together.