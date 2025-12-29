Kelvin Momo misses OR Tambo Homage Concert gig, issues apology

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amapiano producer and DJ Kelvin Momo has again left fans disappointed after missing a scheduled performance, this time at the OR Tambo Homage Concert in Bizana on December 23.

The Soweto-born hitmaker confirmed his absence through an official statement, citing logistical challenges that prevented him arriving at the venue on time.

According to the statement, Kelvin missed his first scheduled flight due to unexpected traffic delays while en route to the airport. His team immediately secured a second flight, but further delays made it impossible for him to reach Bizana in time for his performance.

The producer acknowledged the importance of the event, which honours struggle stalwart Oliver Reginald Tambo, and expressed remorse to everyone affected by his absence.

“We fully acknowledge the importance and significance of the OR Tambo Homage Concert and understand how meaningful the event was to the organisers, partners, and attendees. Kelvin and his entire team extend their deepest and most sincere apologies to the event organisers and to everyone who was looking forward to his performance.”

The incident comes after Kelvin missed a scheduled performance at Sun City earlier this year, which sparked disappointment among fans and reignited conversations around artist reliability.

Kelvin’s recent missed appearances have again drawn mixed reactions online, with some fans expressing frustration while others defended the artist, pointing to travel challenges faced by performers during the busy festive season.