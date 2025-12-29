Six easy ways to make your garden a planet hero

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reduce your carbon footprint with a garden that cuts down the food miles.

Whether you’re tending a large garden, a small balcony planter or a single pot on a windowsill, every green space can make a difference for the planet. From saving water to supporting pollinators, sustainable gardening at home is one of the easiest ways we can contribute to conservation without leaving our homes.

Plant like a patriot

Before reaching for exotic blooms, choose indigenous plants. They are adapted to our climate, naturally waterwise and low maintenance. They also provide food and shelter for bees, butterflies and birds. Visit an indigenous nursery or use a plant identification app to discover species native to your corner of the country.

Create a buzz

A garden without pollinators is decoration. Invite bees, butterflies and birds by planting flowers that bloom at different times of the year. Use blue, purple, yellow and white flowers with open blooms. Add a shallow dish of water with pebbles for pollinators to drink from, turning your garden into a five-star resort for essential pollinators.

Eat your garden

Grow your own food to reduce your carbon footprint. Herbs in a window box or a full vegetable patch cut down food miles and ensure fresh, pesticide-free produce. Start with easy options such as lettuce, spinach and cherry tomatoes.

Collect rainwater for your garden. ( RH2010/123RF.COM)

Don’t waste your waste

Compost kitchen scraps and garden trimmings to create nutrient-rich soil. Avoid meat, dairy, oils, pet waste and diseased plants. Composting diverts waste from landfills and fertilises your plants naturally.

Be waterwise

Plant drought-tolerant indigenous species, mulch soil to retain moisture and install a rain barrel to capture every drop. Group plants with similar water needs together and water deeply but less frequently to encourage strong roots.

Ditch chemicals

Skip synthetic pesticides and embrace natural solutions. Companion planting and soap-and-water sprays manage pests without harming beneficial insects, soil microbes or the ecosystem.

you don’t need to overhaul your garden overnight. Start with one indigenous plant, one compost bin or one chemical-free season. Small steps taken by many gardeners across the country create the wave of change our ecosystems desperately need.

Katherine Forsythe is the Northern Cape/arid landscape manager at WWF South Africa.