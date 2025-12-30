Kenny Kunene spreads hope and new music with ‘Hamba’ launch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fresh from his Durban tour, veteran entertainer and music personality Kenny Kunene is showing no signs of slowing down as he gears up to launch his latest single Hamba.

Kenny will host the official single launch alongside Soulful G during Mogodu Monday at Makunenjalo in Soweto, a night expected to bring together music lovers and partygoers for an unforgettable experience.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kenny said the Durban tour reignited his passion for connecting with fans through music, adding that Soweto holds a special place in his heart.

“I’m excited to be back in Soweto and to share this moment with the people. Hamba is a song that carries a message, and there’s no better place to launch it than at Mogodu Monday,” he said.

Beyond music, Kenny also used the moment to share words of encouragement and hope as the country prepares to enter the new year. He dubbed 2026 “2020fix”, declaring it a year of restoration for South Africans.

“As we are about to enter a new year, 2026, which I call 2020fix, I pray that the lives of the people will be fixed. Health will be fixed, finances will be fixed, crime will be fixed, unemployment will be fixed, open borders will be fixed and hijacked buildings will be fixed,” Kenny said.

With a new single, a high-energy launch event and a message of hope, Kenny is setting the tone for the year ahead both on and off the stage.